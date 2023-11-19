NBA confirms reviewed Wiggins foul on SGA was correct call originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The NBA on Sunday confirmed Andrew Wiggins did indeed foul Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 1:26 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 130-123 overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night at Chase Center.

In their daily Last Two Minute Report, the NBA deemed the foul, which was reviewed by officials, as the Correct Call.

"Replay review of the foul called on Wiggins (GSW) pursuant to a coach's challenge was deemed unsuccessful," the NBA wrote. "Wiggins is moving towards Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) when illegal contact occurs, which is before he makes contact with the ball."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr brought up the call and replay review early in his postgame press conference, expressing frustration with the NBA's "legal guarding position" rule.

"I was disappointed we didn't get the challenge," Kerr told reporters. "I thought, from the replay, it looked like Wiggs was in position, went up and he swiped down, but he didn't hit him. But they said it was a block, that the NBA has this 'legal guarding position' thing they talk about, and we're the only league in the world where, if you're sliding your feet and you're moving a little bit and the guy bumps into you, we call a blocking foul because it's legal guarding position. So, I was disappointed on that play, but it's the way it goes."

Gilgeous-Alexander made both free throws to tie the game 114-114. Wiggins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining before Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren sent the game to overtime with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Oklahoma City went on to outscore Golden State 13-6 in overtime, handing the Warriors their fifth home loss in six games this season.

Kerr doesn't agree with the call, but the NBA now has confirmed twice that the referees made the correct call in real time.

