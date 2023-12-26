Advertisement
NBA Christmas Day: Luka Doncic drops 50 vs. Suns, Celtics win big over Lakers

Yahoo Sports Staff
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 25: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball under pressure from Josh Okogie #2 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NBA's Christmas quintuple-header ended with the Dallas Mavericks beating down the Phoenix Suns, taking a short break, then beating them down again.

The Mavericks won 128-114, with Luka Doncic scoring 50 points plus 15 assists, to close out a five-game Christmas slate that also saw the New York Knicks beat the Milwaukee Bucks, the Denver Nuggets topped the Golden State Warriors, the Boston Celtics steamrolled the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat held off the Philadelphia 76ers.

There wasn't a classic game like some previous Christmases, but the Celtics still managed to make a statement as the top team in the NBA. And it's always fun to watch Doncic have one of those games where he drops haymaker after haymaker.

Here's all the action as it happened:

    Liz Roscher

  • This looked like it could be a huge win for the Suns for about five minutes. Instead, the Mavericks regain their footing and win 128-114. The Suns fall to 14-15, 11th in the Western Conference and out of the play-in picture.

  • This game is getting chippy.

  • Grayson Allen makes a 3 for the Suns' first lead of the night. Mavericks previously led by as much as 15.