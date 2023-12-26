NBA Christmas Day: Luka Doncic drops 50 vs. Suns, Celtics win big over Lakers

Luka Doncic had plenty of presents for the Suns. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NBA's Christmas quintuple-header ended with the Dallas Mavericks beating down the Phoenix Suns, taking a short break, then beating them down again.

The Mavericks won 128-114, with Luka Doncic scoring 50 points plus 15 assists, to close out a five-game Christmas slate that also saw the New York Knicks beat the Milwaukee Bucks, the Denver Nuggets topped the Golden State Warriors, the Boston Celtics steamrolled the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat held off the Philadelphia 76ers.

There wasn't a classic game like some previous Christmases, but the Celtics still managed to make a statement as the top team in the NBA. And it's always fun to watch Doncic have one of those games where he drops haymaker after haymaker.

Here's all the action as it happened: