NBA Christmas Day: Luka Doncic drops 50 vs. Suns, Celtics win big over Lakers
The NBA's Christmas quintuple-header ended with the Dallas Mavericks beating down the Phoenix Suns, taking a short break, then beating them down again.
The Mavericks won 128-114, with Luka Doncic scoring 50 points plus 15 assists, to close out a five-game Christmas slate that also saw the New York Knicks beat the Milwaukee Bucks, the Denver Nuggets topped the Golden State Warriors, the Boston Celtics steamrolled the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat held off the Philadelphia 76ers.
There wasn't a classic game like some previous Christmases, but the Celtics still managed to make a statement as the top team in the NBA. And it's always fun to watch Doncic have one of those games where he drops haymaker after haymaker.
Here's all the action as it happened:
This looked like it could be a huge win for the Suns for about five minutes. Instead, the Mavericks regain their footing and win 128-114. The Suns fall to 14-15, 11th in the Western Conference and out of the play-in picture.
Luka shakes the defense with a DIME to Dereck Lively II to push the Mavs lead in the 4Q!
This is Dallas' 7th Christmas game. Doncic's 48 points breaks his own Mavs Christmas scoring record of 32, which he set against the Lakers in 2022.
Doncic's 13 assists breaks the Mavs Christmas record of 11 set by Steve Nash in 2003.
As expected Luka reached 10,000 career pts tonight. Per my research confirmed by @MavsPR/@EliasSports, he's fastest among active players & tied for 7th fewest games in NBA history
Wilt 236
MJ 303
Baylor 315
Kareem 319
Oscar 334
Gervin 355
McAdoo 358
Luka 358
Barry 360
LeBron 368
The Suns have continued to force the Mavs to operate out of 4-on-3s often, but Dallas has deployed Derrick Jones Jr. more as the screener in the last recent stretch. Tim Hardaway Jr. hits a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 113-106 with 5:16 left to play.
Mavs have limited Durant to 16 and Booker to 14, which is great until you realize Grayson Allen has 30 and Metu has 21.
Luka Doncic now has 17 regular season games with 40+ points and 10+ assists, tying Russell Westbrook for the 4th most in NBA history. Only Oscar Robertson (46), James Hardne (31), and Tiny Archibald (23) have more.
Luka Doncic and Grayson Allen both have eight 3-pointers. Luka on 14 tries, Allen on 15. No shortage of entertainment on this Christmas Day finale. Mavs down 102-101 with nine minutes to go.
Suns played Book and KD for the entire 3rd quarter while Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon scored as many points (27) as entire Mavericks team
Cue up the 4th quarter -- where Phoenix is dead last in points, 3%, and net rating entering tonight. Going to be some tired legs out there
Got action in the crowd too.
A little dustup. Sure it'll be on Twitter soon. Saw a bunch of cameras filming. #Suns up two after Luka 3.
Suns up 1 entering the 4th. Doncic with 38-4-10 on 19 shots. Allen up to 27.
This game is getting chippy.
Booker had the foul on Williams that kept Williams down on the floor for a bit.
Next time down, Williams tries to run through Booker on a screen. Booker protests to his face. Kerfuffle ensues.
Ruling is a double technical foul + the initial foul on Williams.
17 PTS in the 3Q for Grayson Allen ‼️
📺 #NBAXmas on ESPN pic.twitter.com/2NkotOEbSf
Mavericks have been outscored 35-20 in the third quarter with Grant Williams going to the line. The Suns lead 89-84.
Josh Okogie went back to the locker room after checking out. Looked a little hobbled heading to the bench
Booker making all the right reads off his penetration the last 2 quarters and every one that ends in a misplay is driving him nuts. Not one to show his frustration in those instances on the floor but has a few times tonight.
Grayson Allen makes a 3 for the Suns' first lead of the night. Mavericks previously led by as much as 15.
Another 30-point game for Doncic. That makes 13 of the last 14 games. And the one game he didn't reach 30, he finished with 28, against the Clippers.
Eric Gordon finishes through contact to trim the deficit to 4!
12-4 run for Phoenix 👀
📺 #NBAXmas on ESPN pic.twitter.com/VrWGihK2Cm
Getting to his spot.
🌟 TRIPLE VOTING DAY: https://t.co/CGvPWMaKdh pic.twitter.com/MHhARRs9N6
Devin Booker wasn't happy with the effort here, especially after Metu's turnover
"Why aren't you running back? You turn the ball over and don't run back?" pic.twitter.com/8aihVLVpCC
Metu starting second half for Eubanks. #Suns down 11.
End of 2nd Quarter: Mavericks 64, Suns 54
Luka Doncic: 24 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
Dereck Lively II: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
Tim Hardaway Jr.: 11 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
Chimezie Metu: 13 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
Devin Booker: 11 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
Kevin Durant: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
Suns putting together some better defensive possessions and the Mavs are missing some shots now but the offense remains in a funk.
— Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) December 26, 2023
What a shot!
Luka Doncic hits his 4th triple for 20 PTS 😤
📺 Mavericks-Suns LIVE on ESPN pic.twitter.com/c8ioq2vP2O
Luka Doncic continues to be in a significant rhythm shooting from the perimeter in this game. He's made a few quick trigger 3s in handoffs and has a catch-and-shoot 3 as a transition trailer. He's 4-5 from deep with 20 points in 13 minutes.
Luka Doncic (17 points, 4 assists) generated 26 points in the first quarter. The Suns scored 24.
End of 1Q: DAL 36, PHX 24
Allen: 6 Pts, 2-5 3P
Durant: 5 Pts, 2-3 FG
Booker: 2 Pts, 1-5 FG
Doncic: 17-4-3, 5-6 FG
Pair of much-needed 3s from Grayson Allen pulls the Suns back within 6. Suns badly need someone to be a threat on offense outside of KD and Book
Luka Doncic pulls it from DEEP to cap a 9-0 Mavs run 🔥
10,000 career points for Luka ‼️
📺 #NBAXmas on ESPN pic.twitter.com/aGUpNS8DCk
Hotter than the Sun. Congrats to @luka7doncic for reaching 10,000 career-points 🪄@ModeloUSA | #ModeloMilestone #MFFL pic.twitter.com/YwnCCRWeaX
Suns are switching Luka Doncic screens, playing gaps for a beat, then double-teaming. Mixed results on those looks so far:
-Lively dunk
-Lively bucket in the paint
-Turnover on pass to the corner
-Foul on Lively rim touch (1-of-2 FTs)
-Open Grant Williams 3 (miss)
Luka in his bag early.
To the rim, one-legged stepback. Has 4 points. #Suns down 10-7.
Dereck Lively II continues to do a masterful job of punishing 4-on-3 situations when Luka Doncic is blitzed. He's scored multiple times early. His finishing touch now versus where it was in July remains such an incredible growth area.
Tonight’s starters ⤵️@ModeloUSA // #MarkOfAFighter pic.twitter.com/wiYB929aYe
Feliz Navidad! The Heat beat the Sixers 119-113.
Jaime Jaquez Jr has a career night with 31 points and 10 rebounds. Bam Adebayo with 26-15-5.
Miami improves to 18-12 on the season through 30 games. A tough 5-game west coast trip begins Thursday night in Golden St.
worse than the horrific shooting was Maxey opting out of shots he should take (and had open) in the fourth. Would have rather seen him miss five more
Duncan Robinson from DEEP to cap a 14-5 run for Miami in the 4Q 🔥
📺 #NBAXmas on ESPN pic.twitter.com/IIm0bMDqOX
