Giannis, Thanasis and Kostas Antetokounmpo are 1st trio of brothers to win NBA titles

Kostas Antetokounmpo can no longer use the NBA championship ring he won with the Los Angeles Lakers to make his brothers jealous.

When the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship on Tuesday night — their first in 50 years — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo became NBA champions. Not only did that win even the score between Giannis, Thanasis, and Kostas, it also made NBA history. The Antetokounmpo siblings are the first trio of brothers to win NBA titles.

Until Tuesday night, only one set of brothers had each won an NBA title: Pau and Marc Gasol.

Giannis was very aware of the fact that Kostas had a ring and he and Thanasis did not. When ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Giannis about it during the postgame ceremony, he had funny answer waiting to go.

Giannis' reaction to him, Thanasis and Kostas all being NBA champs 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/njD2vxW8pa — ESPN (@espn) July 21, 2021

“Obviously at the dinner table it was awkward a little bit because he had the ring before me. But now me and Thanasis have ours so we're happy.”

Giannis connects with absent Thanasis

Unfortunately, Thanasis wasn't able to be with his team when they won. He missed Game 5 and Game 6 after being placed in the NBA's health and safety protocol, and has been quarantining at a hotel. But Giannis called him as soon as he got the chance, broadcasting their brotherly conversation on Instagram Live.

Giannis sharing the moments after winning the title on IG Live with his brother. This is amazing start to finish. pic.twitter.com/rEMG7vMS9l — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) July 21, 2021

Giannis immediately went on IG live with his brother Thanasis, who’s in quarantine.



“I’m a f**king champion, nobody can take that away from me” pic.twitter.com/ikHT0EMZ5E — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 21, 2021

