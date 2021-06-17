NBA betting: Will Bucks force a Game 7 vs. Nets? Many bettors think so

The Brooklyn Nets can close out their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, but there are a significant chunk of bettors who think the Bucks will push the series to a Game 7.

Even after blowing a big lead in Game 5 back in Brooklyn, the Bucks are currently 6-point favorites at home at BetMGM. That point spread opened at just 3.5 but has moved in the Bucks direction.

The majority of bettors are siding with the Nets, but it’s not by much. Per BetMGM, 57% of the tickets it has received on the point spread for this game are on the Nets. However, 57% of the point spread money is on the Bucks.

Moneyline bettors, however, are all over the Nets. Brooklyn has received 80% of the game’s moneyline bets and 60% of the money. As of early Thursday afternoon, the Nets are +190 on the moneyline. The Bucks are -250.

The total for this game is 220.5. The tickets are pretty split — 52% on the over, 48% on the under — but 67% of the money at BetMGM is on the under.

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) try to contain Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The Nets will play Game 6 without Kyrie Irving, who went down with a sprained ankle in Game 4. James Harden played through a hamstring strain in Game 5 and is expected to be available once again in Game 6.

The Bucks jumped out to a big lead in Game 5, only for the Nets to surge back and win the game 114-108. With Irving sidelined and Harden limited, Kevin Durant led the way with an incredible performance. Durant scored 49 points and added 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks.

Will the Bucks be able to respond? They won Games 3 and 4 at home and will need to do so again to keep their season alive and avoid a second straight conference semifinal exit.

The updated series odds still favor Brooklyn. The Nets have -250 odds to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Bucks are listed at +195 on BetMGM.

More from Yahoo Sports: