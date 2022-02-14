Ben Simmons reports to Nets shootaround for 1st time since trade

If anyone thought the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade on Feb. 10 was just a dream or some kind of elaborate practical joke, we now have visual proof that Simmons is no longer on the Philadelphia 76ers and is now on the Brooklyn Nets.

That proof came in the form of a six-second video clip the Nets tweeted on Monday. Simmons, wearing a Nets sweatshirt, was seen at the Barclays Center holding a basketball and greeting his new teammate Kevin Durant.

In the building 👀 pic.twitter.com/KCpan6vzfj — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 14, 2022

According to the New York Post, Simmons didn't do "much, if any, on-court work," but he was around an actual basketball team for the first time in months. He did practice with the Sixers early on this season, but whether he fully participated is up for debate. Head coach Doc Rivers threw him out of a subsequent practice for being a "distraction," which led to his suspension for the season opener and his later admission that he was not mentally ready to play.

Simmons hasn't been totally inactive since he physically removed himself from Sixers activities in October. He reportedly spent time training at various gyms around Philadelphia, trying to avoid the media (and probably his now-former teammates as well).

It's not known when Simmons might begin playing for the Nets. He hasn't played a single game this season, and may still be struggling with mental health issues. The Nets were fully aware of Simmons' situation when they acquired him, and they know it's going to be a process to get him back on the court. Meeting his teammates and being around them is a good way for Simmons to begin that journey.