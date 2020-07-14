NBA announces two positives of 322 tests inside bubble

One of the NBA’s biggest stars announced Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19, but the league’s overall testing numbers showed some positive signs.

According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, the NBA announced that there were just two positive tests among the 322 players tested since arriving at the Orlando bubble. Those two players have left the campus to isolate at home or in provided housing.

The league said since July 1, 19 players have tested positive.

The biggest name so far has been Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, who announced he tested positive before his team left for the Walt Disney World complex. He did not travel with the team, and said in a statement he was feeling well and hoped to join them soon.

“Please take this virus seriously,” Westbrook wrote. “Be safe. Mask up!”

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said he hoped all three of his players who didn’t travel (Westbrook, James Harden, and Luc Mbah a Moute) would be there in three or four days. Once they arrive, they have to quarantine in their rooms for 48 hours before they can practice.

The NBA has taken its quarantine seriously in order to try to return to play later this month. Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo inadvertently broke quarantine to get a food delivery, and now has to remain in his room for eight days before he can rejoin his team.

While the bubble model gives the NBA a chance to contain, the NFL isn’t requiring teams to sequester themselves. Teams are scheduled to have training camps at their own facilities, and some teams are already communicating doubts about how and when that’s going to work in the midst of outbreaks in some areas.

