NBA analyst from The Athletic gives low ceiling to Bronny James

The Athletic’s NBA writer Mike Vorkunov talked to Rich Eisen Show guest host Tom Pelissero about a number of topics. One is how LeBron James’ future in the NBA will be intricately tied to his son, former USC Trojan Bronny James and his preparations for the upcoming NBA draft.

It was believed for some time that LeBron James really wanted to play on the same roster with Bronny James, but according to a recent piece of reportage from Adrian Wojnarowski, that might be less of a priority right now, as LeBron Wire noted:

“The younger James has made himself eligible for June’s draft, and there has been speculation his father may use that as leverage to choose his next team. But per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the two teaming up is no longer a priority.”

Bronny James’ preparations for the NBA draft, and how he measures up in pre-draft workouts and various evaluations, might have something to do with both his choice and LeBron James’ ultimate preference. It remains to be seen how these tensions will be resolved.

The difficulty of the decision, though, lies most centrally in the belief that among many analysts such as Vorkunov, Bronny’s NBA ceiling isn’t that high. That reduces leverage for Bronny himself. It also reduces leverage for LeBron in any potential attempt to insist the Lakers draft Bronny at a time when they need to maximize every asset they have.

