Advertisement

NBA All-Star Game 2024: Damian Lillard leads East past West in Indianapolis

Yahoo Sports Staff
55
Damian Lillard hit 11 3 pointers and led the East to a historic win over the West on Sunday night at the All-Star Game
Damian Lillard hit 11 3 pointers and led the East to a historic win over the West on Sunday night at the All-Star Game. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Damian Lillard and the Eastern Conference ran away with the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James faced off once again as the captains and leading vote-getters from their respective conferences at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They were joined by first-time starters Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Indianapolis as the game shifts back to the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format for the first time since 2017.

In the end, it was Lillard and the East who took control. After the highest scoring first half in All-Star Game history, the East rolled to a 211-186 win over the West. Lillard had 39 points and hit 11 3 pointers, and was named the game's MVP. There were several records set, too, and the Eastern Conference became the first team to ever score above 200 points in the event.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for all the action, including highlights, score updates and the result:

LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER66 updates
  • Ryan Young

    Oh wow, that was a lot of boos in Indianapolis. Tyrese Haliburton was very clearly the hometown pick for MVP.

  • Ryan Young

    And there it is. Damian Lillard is the All-Star Game MVP. Lillard had 39 points and six assists, and shot 11-of-23 from behind the arc. He's won the Kobe Byrant MVP Trophy.

  • Ryan Young

    OK, we're done here. The East wins the All-Star Game 211-186.

  • Ryan Young

    Oh yeah, and Karl-Anthony Towns has a 50-piece.

  • Ryan Young

    For the first time in All-Star Game history, we've hit 200.

  • Ryan Young

    No dribbles!

  • Ryan Young

    Hey, we've got another broken record in Indy.

  • Ben Rohrbach

    The MVP is Damian Lillard's to lose entering the fourth quarter. He's up to 33 points (12-20 FG, 9-17 3P) and five assists. The hometown heroTyrese Haliburton is still second at 24 points (8-10 3P). He has seven rebounds and five assists (#tripledoublewatch). Boston Celtics teammates Jaylen Brown (23 points) and Jayson Tatum (20 points) are both up to 20 points, too, for the East, which leads, 160-136, through three quarters.

  • Ryan Young

    Oh no, Luka ...

  • Jason Owens

    The third quarter's done with the East in control, 160-136. Damian Lillard has 33 points, and Tyrese Halliburton has 24.

  • Jason Owens

    Tyrese Haliburton, meanwhile, got tricky to set up Damian Lillard.

  • Jason Owens

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the self assist:

  • Vincent Goodwill

    Crowd counting down Giannis as he’s at the foul line. Giannis actually bobs his head in acknowledgement. Most energy in this place all night.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    No LeBron to start the second half, Steph in his place. No matter, Dame hitting back to back 3s could wrap up the MVP before we can finish yawning.

  • Jason Owens

    Here's Dame setting up Halliburton for his 8th 3-pointer. Not a West defender in sight.

  • Ben Rohrbach

    LeBron done for the night?

    It appears LeBron James' night could be over. He did not start the second half for the Western Conference. He planned to play sparingly on the injured left ankle that kept him from the final game before the All-Star break."I won't be playing the entire game tonight, for sure," he said. "I can get out there and run around with the young guys for a little bit, and then shut it down at some point to give my ankle another opportunity to rest." James also rested the second half of last year's All-Star Game with what a "hand contusion" that did not prevent him from playing any games after the break.

  • Jason Owens

    Hopes of a competitive game continue to dwindle.

  • Jason Owens

    It's officially the Damian Lillard/Tyrese Halliburton show. Dame just connected from halfcourt, and the East leads, 132-105. Lillard has 33 points and 9 3-pointers on 16 attempts. Halliburton has 24 points while hitting 8 of 9 from long distance.

  • Jason Owens

    Tyrese Haliburton drops another 3. He's now 7 for 8 from distance.

  • Jason Owens

    And the third quarter is underway. Will the West try to make things competitive?

  • Jason Owens

    Here's Jennifer Hudson's halftime show.

  • Jason Owens

    The East shot 55.6% from the field and 45.8% from 3-point distance with a grand total of two free-throw attempts in the first half. The West countered with 56.3% shooting from the field and 37.9% from 3-point distance and one free-throw attempt. Not a lot of actual basketball going on here, as usual.

  • Ben Rohrbach

    3-point barrage

    The All-Stars have a chance to beat every 3-point record ...

    Most 3-pointers attempted by one team: 90 (Team LeBron, 2019). The East has attempted 48.
    Most 3-pointers made by one team: 35 (Team LeBron, 2019). The East has made 22.
    Most 3-pointers attempted by both teams: 167 (2019). This year's teams have attempted 76.
    Most 3-pointers made by both teams: 62 (2019). This year's teams have made 32.

  • Jason Owens

    Jennifer Hudson with the halftime show accompanied by the HBCU Winston Salem State marching band.

  • Jason Owens

    Stephen Curry's tied with Kevin Durant for the West lead with 12 points off the bench on 4 of 7 3-point shots.

  • Ben Rohrbach

    Damian Lillard making a move

    Damian Lillard closed the gap on Tyrese Haliburton and maybe even surpassed him in the hunt for MVP at halftime. Lillard is up to a game-high 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-11 3P) and three assists to Haliburton's 18 points (6-7 FG, 6-7 3P) and three assists. They have the East up 104-89 at the break. Nobody on the West has more than Kevin Durant's 12 points.

  • Jason Owens

    Damian Lillard overtook Tyrese Haliburton as the game's leading scorer. Dame has 22 points and hit 6 of 11 3-point attempts. Halliburton's not far behind with 18. The Pacers All-Star hit 6 of 7 from deep. Six East players in double figu

  • Jason Owens

    One half's in the books. East remains in control with a 104-89 lead. Point total is the highest for a half in ASG history.

  • Jason Owens

    Nikola Jokic above the rim. Kind of:

  • Jason Owens

    Halfcourt alley-oop from Trae Young to Giannis Antetokounmpo. East is in control. Will the West mount a challenge, or will we have another non-competitive game?

  • Jason Owens

    Here's Dame's fifth 3-pointer of the half. He and Halliburton are now sharing the East backcourt late in the second quarter, vying for MVP honors:

  • Jason Owens

    As for defense? Well, not so much. As per usual.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    Doc in a purple, velvet jacket! The coolest man in the room, any room he’s in.

  • Jason Owens

    Paul George and LeBron James connect for one of the highlights of the game:

  • Jason Owens

    Tricky Trae Young gets Kevin Durant with a nutmeg:

  • Jason Owens

    Damian Lillard's now the scoring leader. His fifth 3-pointer midway through the second quarter get him to 17 points.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    LeBron James 3-of-9 early in the 2nd quarter for six points. He's struggling with his shot.

  • Jason Owens

    It's the reserves' time to shine in the second quarter. Donovan Mitchell with a playground 3-pointer off one leg:

  • Vincent Goodwill

    Giving it their all?

    Trying to figure out the line of demarcation on All-Star competitiveness … 2015 in NYC? Was that the last natural one before things went haywire?

  • Ben Rohrbach

    Tyrese Haliburton making MVP plays

    Tyrese Haliburton made his first five 3-pointers before missing a 40-foot heat check. He added a beautiful behind-the-back pass through traffic to Giannis Antetokounmpo for a transition dunk, finishing with a game-high 15 points (nobody else has double digits) and two assists in the opening quarter. He is your early MVP favorite.

  • Jason Owens

    First quarter's in the books. East leads, 53-47.

    Pacers All-Star Tyrese Halliburton has the leg up on MVP with 15 points on five made 3-pointers. Kevin Durant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have seven each to lead the West.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    Big ovation for Sabrina Ionescu, following last night’s 3-point competition with Stephen Curry.

  • Jason Owens

    LeBron James and Damian Lillard with dueling highlights:

  • Jason Owens

    We have defense. Damian Lillard stripped Luka Doncic, then converted with a deep 3-pointer on the other end.

  • Jason Owens

    Stephen Curry is in the game after the first break. Coming off the bench for the first time in 10 All-Star Games.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    The Haliburton Rules

    Luckily, the West has decided to full-on apply pressure to Tyrese Haliburton, in an attempt to ensure he doesn’t win MVP honors at home