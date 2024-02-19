NBA All-Star Game 2024: Damian Lillard leads East past West in Indianapolis

Damian Lillard hit 11 3 pointers and led the East to a historic win over the West on Sunday night at the All-Star Game. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Damian Lillard and the Eastern Conference ran away with the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James faced off once again as the captains and leading vote-getters from their respective conferences at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They were joined by first-time starters Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Indianapolis as the game shifts back to the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format for the first time since 2017.

In the end, it was Lillard and the East who took control. After the highest scoring first half in All-Star Game history, the East rolled to a 211-186 win over the West. Lillard had 39 points and hit 11 3 pointers, and was named the game's MVP. There were several records set, too, and the Eastern Conference became the first team to ever score above 200 points in the event.

