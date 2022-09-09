NBA 2K23: Complete overall ratings for each OKC Thunder player

NBA 2K23 was officially released on Friday, which means the full player ratings were also made available.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are categorized as a Tier 3 team, which essentially means they’re projected to be one of the worst teams in the league this season. That is a fair assumption to make considering how young the roster is.

In total, there are eight Tier 3 teams: the Thunder, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

Only the Rockets and Spurs have a worse overall rating than the Thunder’s 78 rating.

With that aside, let’s take a look at the entire Thunder roster and what each individual player is rated as currently — these ratings are obviously subject to change throughout the entire season as 2K regularly updates them.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 87

Josh Giddey

Overall Rating: 82

Lu Dort

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 77

Chet Holmgren

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 77

Darius Bazley

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 76

Aleksej Pokusevski

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 75

Tre Mann

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 75

Derrick Favors

Overall Rating: 75

Kenrich Williams

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Overall Rating: 75

Mike Muscala

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 75

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 73

Aaron Wiggins

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 73

Theo Maledon

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 72

Ty Jerome

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Overall Rating: 72

Jalen Williams

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 72

Ousmane Dieng

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 72

Lindy Waters III

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 71

Vit Krejci

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 70

Jaylin Williams

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 70

Eugene Omoruyi

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rating: 68

