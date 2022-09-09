NBA 2K23: Complete overall ratings for each OKC Thunder player
NBA 2K23 was officially released on Friday, which means the full player ratings were also made available.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are categorized as a Tier 3 team, which essentially means they’re projected to be one of the worst teams in the league this season. That is a fair assumption to make considering how young the roster is.
In total, there are eight Tier 3 teams: the Thunder, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.
Only the Rockets and Spurs have a worse overall rating than the Thunder’s 78 rating.
With that aside, let’s take a look at the entire Thunder roster and what each individual player is rated as currently — these ratings are obviously subject to change throughout the entire season as 2K regularly updates them.
(Editor’s Note: An article on the overall ratings for the Thunder roster was previously published earlier this week. That is my mistake. Those ratings were outdated and from the last round of updates from NBA 2K22.)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Overall Rating: 87
Josh Giddey
Overall Rating: 82
Lu Dort
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Overall Rating: 77
Chet Holmgren
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Overall Rating: 77
Darius Bazley
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Overall Rating: 76
Aleksej Pokusevski
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Overall Rating: 75
Tre Mann
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Overall Rating: 75
Derrick Favors
Overall Rating: 75
Kenrich Williams
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
Overall Rating: 75
Mike Muscala
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Overall Rating: 75
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Overall Rating: 73
Aaron Wiggins
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Overall Rating: 73
Theo Maledon
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Overall Rating: 72
Ty Jerome
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
Overall Rating: 72
Jalen Williams
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Overall Rating: 72
Ousmane Dieng
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Overall Rating: 72
Lindy Waters III
Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
Overall Rating: 71
Vit Krejci
Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
Overall Rating: 70
Jaylin Williams
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Overall Rating: 70
Eugene Omoruyi
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Overall Rating: 68