Naz Reid building a strong case to be Timberwolves’ first Sixth Man of the Year winner

Naz Reid is seemingly in a two-man race to win the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

At this point, it appears as though it’s down to Reid and Sacramento guard Malik Monk. Monk is the favorite to win the award at sportsbooks, with Reid close behind at near even-money to take the honor.

What’s interesting is the different situations the two are in to close the season. Monk hasn’t played since late March after suffering a knee sprain that’ll keep him out through the remainder of the regular season.

Reid, meanwhile, has burst into the limelight since Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a torn meniscus. Towns began scrimmaging over the weekend and is nearing a return, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, but even with the all-star big out, Minnesota hasn’t faltered in the slightest.

And it has Reid to thank for it. A stout sixth man all season, Reid has flourished in his brief starting gig. In 12 starts this season, Reid is averaging 19.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 48 percent from the floor and a scorching 44 percent from distance.

Reid was the catalyst in Sunday’s win over the Lakers, hitting six triples to highlight his 31-point, 11-rebound performance. At the point Reid is knocking down shots like that, Anthony Edwards told reporters his mindset is to “keep giving it to him.”

“Every play down the court, because at that point, he just can’t miss,” Edwards said. “We’re super excited for him every time.”

“I’ve been doing that all year,” Reid told reporters. “It’s something I’ve been doing all year.”

That’s largely true. Averaging just 24 minutes a night, Reid is fourth on the team in scoring (13.6 points) while shooting 42 percent from 3-point land and developing into an apt perimeter defender.

Monk may have a couple counting stats over Reid, but the big man’s efficiency is far and away superior, as are the team net rating numbers. The Kings are essentially level with their opponents when Monk is on the floor, while the Wolves are outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per 100 possessions with Reid in action.

And, as Reid has shown of late, as his opportunity rises, the production increases along with it. And the team continues to win.

“I think it’s obvious that Naz Reid is the Sixth Man of the Year. … He’s the reason we’re winning. He’s a big reason why,” Edwards said. “KAT went down a minute ago, and we’ve still been able to win, it’s because of Naz. I think he’s for sure the Sixth Man of the Year, no doubt.”

It’s almost ironic that Reid’s case is being bolstered by a time period where he’s in the starting lineup. But what else is a quality sixth man if not someone who can step into the starting lineup and produce when someone in front of him goes down?

Throughout his career, Reid has shown an aptitude to adjust to any role given to him and succeed in it.

“He’s changing every game for us, having an impact every night. And now that we don’t have KAT, even though KAT is a unique player, Naz is able to take advantage of that and impact every game for us and dominate,” Rudy Gobert said. “To me, that’s what a sixth man does. He gives you that extra boost. And Naz has been great this whole year.”

Reid isn’t shy about sharing his aspirations. He wants to be the first Timberwolves’ player to ever win that Sixth Man of the Year honor. He feels he deserves it.

“I think my game has shown it, my impact has shown it, the record has shown it. Our standing has shown it. I want it bad,” Reid said. “I’m hungry for it. I’m going out there to compete and I’m showing what I can do best at a high level each and every night.”

His teammates agree.

“I know that he’s been able to be huge all year,” Nickeil Alexander-Walker said. “And I know a lot of games off the bench this year, he’s helped us win.”

