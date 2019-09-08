Nationals' Aaron Barrett brought to tears after completing MLB comeback

Yes, there is crying in baseball.

Aaron Barrett reminded us Saturday that there's no shame at all in shedding a few tears on the baseball field. The Washington Nationals reliever was overcome by his emotions after throwing a scoreless inning in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

And with good reason.

The 31-year-old right-hander was making his first MLB appearance since Aug. 5, 2015. In his time away, he was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery and later suffered a gruesome broken arm while throwing a pitch that threatened to end his career.

The best story in sports today involving an AB. https://t.co/eelAEUXSoS — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) September 8, 2019

Sixteen screws were drilled into Barrett's arm, and numerous seeds of doubt were planted in his head by doctors who feared Barrett could suffer a similar injury if he returned to pitching.

Barrett pushed on anyway, returning to the hill in 2018. His comeback was paid off this season as he earned a return trip to the big leagues after a long, excruciating four-year journey.

Barrett was among the September call ups added to the Nationals roster earlier this week. The emotional moment when he was informed by Harrisburg Senator manager Matt LeCroy went viral, allowing his incredible comeback story to garner the attention it deserves.

Now Barrett has put a stamp on his return after pitching a crucial inning for Washington on Saturday night. He was summoned in the fifth inning to face a red-hot Braves lineup, and responded by retiring three of the four batters he faced. That included a strikeout of All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

Washington Nationals reliever Aaron Barrett sheds a few tears after making his emotional return to MLB. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Though the Nationals lost, that inning was a definite highlight in their season.

At this point, Barrett might not be a big part of the Nationals’ future plans. But he’s made it this far. There’s no reason to stop now.

