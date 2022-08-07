National YouTube host offers instant reaction to Braylan Shelby USC commitment

The wins just keep on coming — not on the field, but off the field — for Lincoln Riley.

Of course, with every recruiting victory comes an increased and strengthened belief that on-field success isn’t far away. Future recruits won’t directly help USC’s 2022 football team, but they do enhance the mood in the locker room and on the practice field. New recruiting wins tell the coaching staff that the train is moving in the right direction, that the work being done every day is moving USC closer to its aspirations.

The latest recruiting victory for Lincoln Riley comes from the state of Texas, where the Trojans secured a commitment from edge rusher Braylan Shelby. Adding another four-star recruit is big in itself. Getting one from Texas, a state where lots of USC staffers have connections of some kind (including Riley himself), means even more.

Our friend Mark Rogers discussed the Shelby commitment at The Voice of College Football. Our USC live show with Mark is every Tuesday just after 1 p.m. in Los Angeles.

