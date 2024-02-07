National signing day: Recap of Wednesday's top college signings from the Treasure Coast

Thanks to the transfer portal and extended eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, much has changed in the recruiting landscape over the years,

Still, even with numerous early signing periods, nothing quite matches the excitement of early February.

The traditional national signing day took place Wednesday as several stars across the Treasure Coast gathered with family, friends, teammates and supporters to reveal their college plans.

(From L to R) Treasure Coast football's Shamir Sterlin, Omari Kinsler, Jamison Davis, Richard Kramer, Irvin Jones, Ethan Degoede, Bootros Beaubrun, Knajee Saffold and Jahari Grant pose for photos during NSD on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 from Treasure Coast High School.

While many athletes signed their letters of intent during the early signing periods in the late fall or early winter, many others weighed their options and waited until the second month of the year to finalize their decisions. For football players going to Division II schools and lower, this was their initial chance to sign on the dotted line.

Several players are headed to Division I or Division II schools while others will go to the junior college route. Regardless of which level, the opportunity to continue their athletic careers while getting an education is a blessing and privilege afforded to those who put in the work in their respective fields as well as in the classroom.

Here's a list of the highlights from Wednesday.

Jensen Beach High School

Dennis Palmer Jr. - Bethune-Cookman

Jensen Beach running back Dennis Palmer Jr. signs his college letter of intent to play football at the Bethune-Cookman University on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2023 from Jensen Beach High School.

Sport: Football (RB)

The skinny: There probably hasn't been a better running back that's come through the Falcons program. The numbers don't lie. Palmer is Jensen Beach's all-time leader in total touchdowns (61), rushing yards (4,093) and all-purpose yards (5,578). In 2023, he cracked the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second consecutive season thanks to five 100-yard games.

Quote from Palmer on his support system: "My family has supported me through my whole journey and without them, I wouldn’t be here. I also can thank all of my Little League coaches for helping me develop into the player I am today. And of course my high school coach (Tim) Caffey and his staff, I wouldn’t want to play high school football anywhere else. I thank them for trusting me on the field to make plays and helping me off the field as well."

Treasure Coast High School

Treasure Coast High School football players sign their college letters of intent during National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 from the Treasure Coast High School auditorium.

Jahari Grant - USF

Sport: Football (DL)

The skinny: A three-star prospect from the defensive tackle position, Grant committed to join the Bulls since last spring. He stood on his after following a productive senior campaign where he collected 35 tackles (11.5 tackles for loss) and five sacks. Grant is the cousin of former Treasure Coast and USF defensive end Rashawn Yates.

Quote from Grant on his recruitment: "It felt relieving to be done with the recruitment process and move on to the next chapter. For me, it was an enjoyable experience because recruiting flowed pretty easily. I liked it, I was being recruited by many schools, but USF just stood out.

Knajee Saffold - FIU

Sport: Football (OL)

The skinny: The 6-4, 321-pound offensive lineman was a beast for the last team standing in the area. Saffold was an integral piece to the vaunted Titans rushing attack which chewed up 2,189 yards and 29 touchdowns. The senior had offers from the likes of Akron and Coastal Carolina but will be headed to the 305.

Quote from Saffold on why he chose FIU: "Every time that I went to FIU, whether it was a game, a team practice or anything, it always felt like family as soon as I walked on campus. I always wanted to stay as close to home as much as possible and everything worked out perfectly going to FIU."

Shamir Sterlin - FIU

Sport: Football (S)

The skinny: Playing his best under the brightest lights and biggest games, Sterlin will join Saffold at FIU after setting career highs in tackles (73) and interceptions (3) during his senior campaign. He picked off passes to secure wins against Osceola, Seminole and rival Vero Beach. After originally committing to Northern Illinois, Sterlin has been in Miami since January after enrolling early.

Quote from Sterlin on enrolling early to FIU: "I've been there three, four weeks already and the experience has been great. I've been putting the work in, day by day just getting better."

Vero Beach High School

Matthew Bacon - Troy

Matthew Bacon and his mother Tori Bacon celebrate his signing with Troy University during National Signing Day, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at Vero Beach High School.

Sport: Football (DL)

The skinny: As part of a large athletic family, which includes four older brothers who played football for the Indians, Bacon became the first within his family to sign with a Division I school as he is bound for the Sun Belt Conference. The 6-2, 210-pound defensive lineman was a menace to opposing quarterbacks this past season, recording a team-high six sacks. Bacon overcame a torn ACL his sophomore season and a torn finger ligament during his senior campaign to earn this opportunity.

Quote from Bacon on what he brings to the table: "I'm ready to showcase my talents and show them what I'm about. ... I think I bring a great IQ, I can read plays very well and get to the ball."

Camryn Reid - FIU

Camryn Reid celebrates on National Signing Day for signing with Florida International University, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at Vero Beach High School.

Sport: Track and field (shot put/weight throw)

The skinny: Described as a "ball of energy," Reid is a multisport athlete who will compete in track and field at the next level. She earned a fourth-place finish in the shot put at the FHSAA Class 4A state championships with a personal-best throw of 12.26 meters. The senior becomes yet area another athlete signed to become a Panther.

Quote from Reid on father's impact: "He's been a huge influence. He's always on my back saying, 'Camryn, you got to stay on top of this, you got to do that, you got to work hard and you got to want it because there's so many kids that want it.' He just made it very clear to me that I can do it, but I got to put in the work."

