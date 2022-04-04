National Championship Expert Picks, Predictions: North Carolina vs Kansas

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) The story of college basketball can be traced largely from the base of Mount Oread on the campus of Kansas, where the inventor of the game was also the school's first coach, and across the heartland and down Tobacco Road to North Carolina, where so much of its history has been made. Phog Allen would later take over the Jayhawks and coach a young man from southeast Kansas named Dean Smith, who delivered him a national championship before beginning his own coaching career. Smith would become a Tar Heels' legend during his tenure in Chapel Hill, leading North Carolina to a pair of national championships.