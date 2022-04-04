National Championship Expert Picks, Predictions: North Carolina vs Kansas
North Carolina vs Kansas: CFN expert picks and predictions for the NCAA Tournament National Championship
North Carolina vs Kansas: CFN expert picks and predictions for the NCAA Tournament National Championship
KANSAS CITY (AP) The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story of the North Carolina-Kansas NCAA men's basketball championship game, as it was sent to the wire on the night of March 23, 1957. Two free throws by calm Joe Quigg with six seconds remaining in the third overtime broke up a bitterly contested game and gave the North Carolina Tar Heels a 54-53 victory over Kansas and the NCAA major college basketball championship tonight. The Tar Heels, extending their one-season record to 32 victories, wiped out a five-point deficit late in regulation play to send the game into the first overtime at 46-all.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) The story of college basketball can be traced largely from the base of Mount Oread on the campus of Kansas, where the inventor of the game was also the school's first coach, and across the heartland and down Tobacco Road to North Carolina, where so much of its history has been made. Phog Allen would later take over the Jayhawks and coach a young man from southeast Kansas named Dean Smith, who delivered him a national championship before beginning his own coaching career. Smith would become a Tar Heels' legend during his tenure in Chapel Hill, leading North Carolina to a pair of national championships.
Reporting from Minneapolis, Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley recaps the final matchup of the women's tournament that saw South Carolina deliver UConn their first-ever national championship game loss.
The UNC basketball program appears to be the favorite for the top five-star recruit in the 2023 class.
What's going on at the sportsbook ahead of Monday night's finale?
North Carolina's combination of belief, terrific play from Caleb Love and dominance of Armando Bacot make Tar Heels the favorite for national title.
Mike Krzyzewski found his way to North Carolina forward Armando Bacot following the Tar Heels victory on Saturday night to check on him after his injury.
The Jayhawks and Tar Heels will compete for the title in the 2022 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament. Heres what you need to know to watch the game.
Saturday night’s bombshell could indeed be the last straw for the NFL and Daniel Snyder. A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com reported last night that Congress is exploring whether the Washington Commanders withheld money that should have been surrendered to the league’s visiting-team pool. As a league source with knowledge of the dynamics among owners told PFT, [more]
See what Tom Izzo had to say about longtime assistant coach Dwayne Stephens leaving Michigan State to become the next head coach at Western Michigan
Three-time winner Phil Mickelson is sitting out the Masters for the first time in 28 years, and his friend Bryson DeChambeau said Monday the US veteran has "gone dark."
The No. 8 seeded North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the No. 1 seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the men's college basketball national championship game.
“I can take the heat, but when you write something and it’s during one of the most important times of our season, let it be factual.”
Basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, updated regularly with news on Kentucky and the top national stories.
The downfall of 2009 Masters champion Ángel Cabrera, from green jacket to Argentine prison.
Duke's Mike Krzyzewski didn't ride off into a perfect sunset, but that wasn't his concern after the loss. He was focused on comforting his young team.
Roy Williams coached both Kansas and North Carolina over his 33 years in college basketball. Here's a look at what he accomplished with both teams.
After winning its second women's basketball championship, South Carolina top the final USA TODAY Sports coaches poll followed by runner-up Connecticut.
What will the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Top 25 possibly be after North Carolina and Kansas play for the national title? We make our best guess prediction before the real final poll comes out.
Deion Sanders shared his opinion on the NFL's new diversity rule.