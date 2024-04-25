Nate Wiggins is one of this NFL analyst’s 5 favorite Day 1 NFL draft prospects

As anticipation builds for the kickoff of the 2024 NFL draft, former Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins is the focus of attention.

With a skill set that hints at greatness, Wiggins finds himself at the center of speculation regarding his potential in the professional league. While many experts predict him as a strong contender for a first-round pick, the draft’s unpredictable nature leaves room for uncertainty. History reminds us that even the most promising prospects can experience unexpected twists and turns on draft day. Yet, amidst the speculation and uncertainty, Wiggins remains focused and determined.

His journey to the NFL has been marked by hard work, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Regardless of where he lands in the draft, Wiggins is ready to seize the opportunity and prove himself on the grand stage of professional football. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick recently named Wiggins one of his 5 favorite Day 1 prospects for the draft.

Long, tall, rangy and competitive with blazing speed and the ability to match any type of receiver. That sums up Wiggins. I’m not worried in the least about his weight — he measured 6-foot-1 and 173 pounds at the combine — as he will get bigger and stronger, and he is already a pure alpha competitor who will not back down against any WR nor shy away from contact as a run defender. Wiggins can press, he can play off-coverage, he can play zone or he can lock you down in man coverage. He has excellent instincts, and he is really tough to deal with at the catch point thanks to his physicality. I think he is going to be productive the moment he steps on an NFL field for the first time this fall. Over the past two seasons, he has 17 pass breakups and three interceptions.

A lot of what you’ll see about Wiggins revolves around his potential. It could greatly benefit his game if he can put on some weight. As long as it doesn’t take away from his speed, which is something NFL coaches will work with him on.

During Wiggins career with the Tigers, he was credited by the coaching staff with 50 tackles (3.0 for loss), 24 pass breakups, three interceptions (including two returned for touchdowns), two forced fumbles, a sack and a blocked field goal in 1,377 career snaps over 34 games (18 starts) from 2021-23. There’s a wide range of outcomes for Wiggins, but whoever lands him is likely getting a future star.

