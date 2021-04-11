Nate Sudfeld, Mac Jones, pro days and more 49ers news from last week

We have come to the end of another week of the offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what has been going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.





Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch to attend Justin Fields' 2nd pro day

Since the 49ers traded up to the third overall pick in the draft, we know they will be targeting a quarterback. The question is who it will be. Many believe it will be Alabama's Mac Jones. However, it appears the 49ers are still doing their homework. Ohio State's Justin Field, who has worked with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan previously, is having a second pro day. Shanahan, the 49ers head coach, and GM John Lynch will be in attendance.

DE Ronald Blair to return to 49ers

Blair sat out all of the 2020 season, recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in 2019. He rejoins the 49ers this offseason and will give them some depth for the position.

49ers will also attend Trey Lance's 2nd pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is another of the players the 49ers are considering with the third overall pick. Lance, like Fields, is holding a second pro day. Shanahan and Lynch will attend that one as well.

49ers could make more draft trades

The 49ers have nine picks in this year's draft, but they only have two in the top 100 and four in the top 150. They are in a position to potentially tray and move up and add more in the third or fourth rounds.

Mac Jones not a sure thing at No. 3 right now

The 49ers like Mac Jones and he is under consideration for the No. 3 overall pick. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says we can't pencil in the pick yet. There is still some uncertainty with the selection.

49ers sign former Eagles QB Nate Sudfeld

The 49ers now have four quarterbacks on their roster. Jimmy Garoppolo is the starter right now. Josh Johnson and former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen are also on the roster. They added Nate Sudfeld, who spent the last four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. With the 49ers expected to draft a quarterback, it appears Johnson will be the odd man out and Sudfeld and Rosen will compete for the third-string QB job.

