Nashville SC parts ways with first-ever head coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Soccer Club (NSC) has announced its first head coach, Gary Smith, has left the team, concluding a seven-season tenure.

Under Smith’s leadership, NSC has reached the playoffs six consecutive seasons in the USL Championship and Major League Soccer (MLS), as well as achieve a Leagues Cup 2023 Final.

The team announced Assistant Coach Steve Guppy also departs the club as part of the change.

The club extended its gratitude to Smith and Guppy for their dedication and contributions to the team and wished them and their families all the best in their future endeavors.

Former player and current Player Development Coach Rumba Munthali will step up as Interim Head Coach while the club conducts its search for the next head coach.

Smith leaves the team with an MLS record of 52 wins, including three playoff victories, as the club reached the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs four times, the Eastern Conference Semifinals twice and boasted the least number of goals conceded in the 2023 season, tied with Seattle Sounders FC.

His tenure also concludes with an historic run to the Leagues Cup 2023 final, the first-ever final appearance for the club in a major tournament, ensuring a place in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

NSC will play their second match in four days this weekend when Atlanta United FC visits GEODIS Park on Saturday, May 18, at 12:30 p.m. The match will serve as Active-Duty and Veterans Appreciation Day, and Nashville SC’s Special Olympics Unified Team will face off against Atlanta United FC’s Unified Team on the pitch.

