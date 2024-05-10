NASCAR Xfinity, Truck Friday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Two of the national NASCAR series are in action Friday at Darlington Raceway.

Craftsman Truck Series teams will practice, qualify and race. Xfinity Series teams will practice and qualify in preparation for Saturday's race.

Christian Eckes is the defending winner of the Truck race at Darlington. Eckes, who has two wins this season, is second in the Truck standings.

Thirty-two trucks are on the entry list for Friday night's race. Ross Chastain will make his second Truck start of the season in the No. 45 Chevrolet.

Kyle Busch will make his final Truck start of the season while pursuing his third win in the No. 7 Chevrolet. Friday marks Busch's first career Truck start at Darlington.

Darlington Raceway Friday schedule

Weather

WeatherUnderground: Mostly cloudy skies during the day. A high of 74 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Friday, May 10

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. — Truck Series

12 – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity