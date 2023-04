NASCAR Xfinity results: Ryan Truex wins at Dover

Ryan Truex ran away from the rest of the field and easily won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

The victory was Truex’s first in the series. He has made 89 Xfinity starts.

Truex, from New Jersey, considers Dover his home track.

Following Truex at the finish were Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek.

