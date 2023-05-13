DARLINGTON, S.C. — Kyle Larson and John Hunter Nemechek battled side by side on the final lap of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway before Larson charged to the win.

Larson and Nemechek collided on the frontstretch approaching the checkered flag. Nemechek lost control of his car and slid into the inside wall as Larson rolled across the finish line to win.

Justin Allgaier finished second, Cole Custer third and Austin Hill fourth. Nemechek limped across the finish line for fifth.

Read more about NASCAR

Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway Darlington Cup Series starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. wins pole Martin Truex Jr. wins Cup Series pole at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity results: Kyle Larson wins at Darlington originally appeared on NBCSports.com