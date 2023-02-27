NASCAR Xfinity results at Auto Club Speedway
John Hunter Nemechek scored his first win of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season Sunday night at Auto Club Speedway.
JR Motorsports had three of its drivers place in the top five. Sam Mayer was second, Justin Allgaier third and Josh Berry fifth. Chandler Smith finished fifth. Daytona winner Austin Hill, who remains the points leader, placed sixth.
