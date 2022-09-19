NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings: Breaking down the top 10 in points after Riverhead
Only three points separate the top three drivers in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings heading into the final two races of the 2022 season.
After claiming his fourth win of the year at Riverhead Raceway on Saturday night, three-time Tour champion Justin Bonsignore has erased the deficit stemming from his poor start to put himself well within striking distance of adding another title to his prestigious resume.
RELATED: Complete results from Riverhead Raceway
With all the momentum favoring Bonsignore as he pursues a third consecutive championship, points leader Jon McKennedy and 2011 champion Ron Silk will find themselves playing both offense and defense with two historic tracks in Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park and Martinsville Speedway ahead.
Below is a breakdown of how the top 10 drivers in the standings fared during the Eddie Partridge 256, along with a complete look at the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings.
Jon McKennedy: 526 points
The last thing McKennedy needed was a mediocre performance at Riverhead. Bonsignore winning the Eddie Partridge 256 and Silk finishing third only compounded the consequences of McKennedy‘s 10th-place run, as his lead in the standings has been reduced to just three points.
Justin Bonsignore: 523 points
A couple months ago, Bonsignore was nowhere near the championship fight being settled between McKennedy and Silk. Two consecutive victories at Oswego Speedway and Riverhead, along with an average finish of 3.6 over the last five races, has allowed Bonsignore to emerge as the title favorite with two races remaining.
Ron Silk: 523 points
Despite putting together one of the most consistent seasons of his career, Silk has yet to take his car to Victory Lane in 2022. Silk put together another solid performance at Riverhead with a third, but he now finds himself in a tie for second with Bonsignore.
Eric Goodale: 504 points
Goodale remains a dark horse candidate for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour title, but time is running out for him to erase a 22-point deficit. A quiet night for Goodale in the Eddie Partridge 256 saw him come home in fifth for his fourth top five on the 2022 season.
Austin Beers: 479 points
The only rookie who has run every race of the Tour season, Beers is now fifth in the point standings heading into the penultimate race at Thompson. Beers just narrowly missed out on his second top five of the year with a sixth-place finish at Riverhead.
Tommy Catalano: 470 points
Catalano rebounded from a disappointing showing at Oswego but was still unable to crack the top 10 by the time the checkered flag was displayed. The 12th-place finish by Catalano at Riverhead dropped him outside the top five in the point standings.
Kyle Bonsignore: 469 points
A different pit strategy nearly resulted in the other member of the Bonsignore family visiting Riverhead‘s Victory Lane. Unfortunately for Kyle, he would get swept up in a late-race accident with Silk, forcing him to settle for a disappointing, 21st-place finish.
Craig Lutz: 466 points
Lutz picked up another top 10 in the Eddie Partridge 256 on Saturday evening by finishing seventh. After scoring only one top 10 in the first 10 races, Lutz now has four in a row, which includes his victory at Thompson back in August.
Doug Coby: 408 points
A three-time winner at Riverhead, Coby could not quite match the pace set by Bonsignore in Saturday‘s Eddie Partridge 256. Despite this, Coby still finished fourth and further padded out Tommy Baldwin‘s advantage in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour owner points.
J.B. Fortin: 360 points
The Eddie Partridge 256 proved to be another rough evening for Fortin. An accident with Riverhead regular Dylan Slepian knocked Fortin out of the race after 85 laps, which relegated him to 23rd.
Pos.
Driver
Points
Starts
Wins
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
6th
Top 5
Top 10
1
Jon McKennedy
526
14
1
1
0
4
1
2
7
12
2
Justin Bonsignore
523
14
4
1
0
0
2
2
7
11
3
Ron Silk
523
14
0
2
4
1
1
0
8
11
4
Eric Goodale
504
14
0
2
0
1
1
2
4
9
5
Austin Beers *
479
14
0
0
1
0
0
1
1
6
6
Tommy Catalano
470
14
0
1
0
0
1
1
2
6
7
Kyle Bonsignore
469
14
0
1
0
1
1
2
3
8
8
Craig Lutz
466
14
1
0
1
0
0
1
2
7
9
Doug Coby
408
10
3
0
1
1
1
0
6
10
10
J.B. Fortin
360
13
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
2
11
Patrick Emerling
330
10
0
2
2
0
0
0
4
6
12
Dave Sapienza
324
12
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Gary McDonald
314
13
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Walter Sutcliffe Jr.
308
12
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Melissa Fifield
285
14
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Ken Heagy
272
10
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
17
Matt Hirschman
257
6
1
2
1
1
1
0
6
6
18
Tyler Rypkema
230
7
0
1
0
0
2
0
3
3
19
Timmy Solomito
201
6
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
4
20
Jake Johnson *
193
6
0
0
1
0
1
0
2
4
21
Andrew Krause
179
6
0
0
0
2
0
0
2
3
22
Donny Lia
173
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
23
Kyle Ebersole
169
6
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
2
24
Jimmy Blewett
139
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
25
James Pritchard, Jr. *
130
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
26
Dylan Slepian *
122
4
0
0
0
1
1
0
2
2
27
Mike Christopher, Jr. *
120
3
1
0
1
0
0
0
2
2
28
Kyle Soper
119
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
29
Ronnie Williams
119
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
30
Ryan Preece
111
3
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
3
31
Matt Kimball *
106
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
32
Eddie McCarthy *
105
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
33
Spencer Davis
102
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
34
John Beatty, Jr.
101
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
35
Sam Rameau
94
3
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
1
36
Bobby Santos, III
94
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
37
Anthony Nocella
88
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
38
Brian Roble *
86
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
39
Chuck Hossfeld
84
2
0
1
1
0
0
0
2
2
40
Anthony Sesely
78
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
41
Chris Young *
76
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
42
Chris Turbush *
76
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
43
Matt Brode *
73
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
44
Roger Turbush
72
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
45
JR Bertuccio
72
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
46
Max McLaughlin *
70
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
47
Jacob Perry *
63
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
48
Eddie Brunnhoelzl
58
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
49
Tom Rogers, Jr.
43
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
50
Jeremy Gerstner
42
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
51
Todd Patnode *
39
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
52
John Baker
38
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
53
Blake Barney
35
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
54
Corey LaJoie
35
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
55
Joey Coulter
34
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
56
Ryan Newman
32
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
57
Jamie Tomaino
30
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
58
Mike Leaty *
30
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
59
John Fortin
29
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
60
Gary Putnam
29
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
61
Steve Dickey, Jr. *
28
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
62
Jack Ely *
28
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
63
Andy Seuss
22
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
64
Paul Charette *
21
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
65
Bryan Dauzat
20
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
66
Danny Bohn
20
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0