NASCAR weekend schedule for Texas Motor Speedway

Welcome to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Round of 12.

Next up is Texas Motor Speedway, which will be hosting the first event in the second round of the playoffs. Ryan Blaney won the All-Star Race in May there.

A dozen drivers will continue pursuit of the 2022 championship in Sunday’s 334-lap race. The second round will continue Oct. 2 at Talladega Superspeedway and conclude Oct. 9 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Chase Elliott has the point lead entering the weekend. Below the cutline are Chase Briscoe (-4 points), Alex Bowman (-6), Daniel Suarez (-6) and Austin Cindric (-7). After the Roval race, the bottom four drivers will be eliminated.

This weekend also marks the start of the Xfinity playoffs.

Here’s a look at the TMS weekend schedule:

Texas Motor Speedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny and hot. High of 97.

Saturday: Sunny and hot. High of 97.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Stray shower or thunderstorm possible. High of 96. 15% chance of rain.

Friday, Sept. 23

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

1 – 6 p.m. — Cup Series

3 – 8 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Saturday, Sept. 24

Garage open

8:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

10:30 – 11:05 a.m. — Xfinity Series practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)

11:05 a.m. – noon — Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)

12:35 – 1:20 p.m. — Cup Series practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)

1:20 – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, NBC Sports App, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Sept. 25

Garage open

12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (334 laps, 501 miles; USA Network, NBC Sports App, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

