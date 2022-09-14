NASCAR unveils 2023 schedule for its national series

It’s a planner’s paradise as NASCAR unveiled the 2023 schedule for all three national series on Wednesday. This year’s slate has something for everyone, leaning on established favorites, adding new touches and even making historic places new again to give fans plenty of choices as they look ahead and do a little daydreaming about what next year will look like.

Let’s start our journey back at a familiar place, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash on Feb. 5. When the Coliseum showed up on last year’s schedule, it probably caused some people to do a double-take, but the event turned out to be a success with a crowd of more than 70% first-time attendees. If you missed it last year, this is your second chance to experience something different. And if you were there last year, then you know it’s worth coming back to hang out with the stars.

Two weeks after the Clash, it’s a tradition unlike any other as the World Center of Racing will host all three national series for the regular-season opener at Daytona International Speedway. The 65th running of the Daytona 500 is set for Feb. 19 and will mark the official beginning to NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy.

Part of that bold future will include the inaugural race on the Chicago Street Course. On July 1, the Xfinity Series will open up NASCAR’s first foray into street racing. Then, the Cup Series will take over on July 2 as fast-paced NASCAR action whizzes by you on the streets of the Windy City with iconic landmarks looming nearby.

Something old that is new again is the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, set for Sunday, May 21. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will kick off the return to North Wilkesboro with its race on May 20. In 1996 was the last time NASCAR competed at North Wilkesboro, a North Carolina track that is among the original venues for the sport. This is the perfect spot for those who want to experience the roots of NASCAR.

The Truck Series will make another nod to history with its return to the Milwaukee Mile Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 27. It’s the first time the Truck Series has raced at the Milwaukee Mile since 2009, an event that was won by Ron Hornaday Jr. Bratwurst, cheese curds and NASCAR racing? What could be better?

Well, maybe it’s a little wine and cheese that you prefer, so the Xfinity Series will join the Cup Series at Sonoma Raceway this season for races on June 10 and June 11, respectively. You may remember last year it was the Trucks that paired well with the Cup Series on the Northern California road course, so it will be fun to see the Xfinity drivers take their turns (both left and right) in the 2023 finale for FOX’s season coverage.

After a week off for Father’s Day on June 18, racing will return with the NBC opener at Nashville Superspeedway. This is the third consecutive season for the Music City to be in the mix, and it will host all three national series from June 23-25. Nashville is a great summer destination for families and revelers alike, and mixing in some NASCAR racing is the perfect complement.

Darlington Raceway will once again serve as the playoff opener for the Cup Series on Labor Day weekend (Sept. 3). The order and venues of the 10 Cup playoff races went unchanged and will culminate with all three series crowning their champions at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 3-5. Go ahead and lock in your plans to be present for the intense playoff action.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

— The Cup Series returns to World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis for a June 4 race, and the Truck Series will also be on hand for that weekend under the Gateway Arch. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series will go back to Portland International Raceway during that same June weekend.

— The Bristol Dirt Race is back in prime time on Easter Sunday, April 9. This is the third straight season for the dirt race at Bristol, and it’s one of eight short-track races on the Cup slate.

— The Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, is back for a triple-header March 25-26. The 2023 Cup schedule features five road-course races plus the street-course race in Chicago. And while Road America is absent from the Cup schedule this time, it returns for the Xfinity Series on July 29.

— Other schedule highlights include the Truck Series returning to Lucas Oil IRP on Aug. 11 and the Cup and Xfinity Series racing on the 2-mile version of Auto Club Speedway for the final time on Feb. 25 and 26. However, if you don’t see your favorite schedule highlight in the text above, then feel free to scroll through the charts below to start on some of that daydreaming.

Enjoy the endless possibilities as you think about the fun season that lies ahead. (*Playoff races listed in bold font.):

2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Sunday, February 5 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) Thursday, February 16 Duel at Daytona Sunday, February 19 DAYTONA 500 Sunday, February 26 Auto Club Sunday, March 5 Las Vegas Sunday, March 12 Phoenix Sunday, March 19 Atlanta Sunday, March 26 COTA Sunday, April 2 Richmond Sunday, April 9 Bristol Dirt Sunday, April 16 Martinsville Sunday, April 23 Talladega Sunday, April 30 Dover Sunday, May 7 Kansas Sunday, May 14 Darlington Sunday, May 21 North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race) Sunday, May 28 Charlotte Sunday, June 4 World Wide Technology Raceway Sunday, June 11 Sonoma Sunday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, July 2 Chicago Street Race Sunday, July 9 Atlanta Sunday, July 16 New Hampshire Sunday, July 23 Pocono Sunday, July 30 Richmond Sunday, August 6 Michigan Sunday, August 13 Indianapolis Road Course Sunday, August 20 Watkins Glen Saturday, August 26 Daytona Sunday, September 3 Darlington* Sunday, September 10 Kansas* Saturday, September 16 Bristol* Sunday, September 24 Texas* Sunday, October 1 Talladega* Sunday, October 8 Charlotte Roval* Sunday, October 15 Las Vegas* Sunday, October 22 Homestead-Miami* Sunday, October 29 Martinsville* Sunday, November 5 Phoenix (Championship)*

2023 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Saturday, February 18 Daytona Saturday, February 25 Auto Club Saturday, March 4 Las Vegas Saturday, March 11 Phoenix Saturday, March 18 Atlanta Saturday, March 25 COTA Saturday, April 1 Richmond Saturday, April 15 Martinsville Saturday, April 22 Talladega Saturday, April 29 Dover Saturday, May 13 Darlington Saturday, May 27 Charlotte Saturday, June 3 Portland Saturday, June 10 Sonoma Saturday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, July 1 Chicago Street Race Saturday, July 8 Atlanta Saturday, July 15 New Hampshire Saturday, July 22 Pocono Saturday, July 29 Road America Saturday, August 5 Michigan Saturday, August 12 Indianapolis Road Course Saturday, August 19 Watkins Glen Friday, August 25 Daytona Saturday, September 2 Darlington Saturday, September 9 Kansas Friday, September 15 Bristol* Saturday, September 23 Texas* Saturday, October 7 Charlotte Roval* Saturday, October 14 Las Vegas* Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami* Saturday, October 28 Martinsville* Saturday, November 4 Phoenix (Championship)*

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE