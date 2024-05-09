NASCAR Truck Series at Milwaukee Mile, driver looks forward to race

Travis Ankrum

MILWAUKEE - From IndyCar to dirt tracks, there is something for everyone Wisconsin auto racing fan to enjoy this summer.

Travis Ankrum, a NASCAR Truck Series driver who grew up in California and now lives in North Carolina, recently stopped by the FOX6 studio to promote an upcoming event at the Milwaukee Mile – and with some remote-controlled trucks, it became a rather unusual ride-along.

In his day job, Ankrum drives for LIUNA; that is, the Laborers International Union of North America.

"This past year, we had 600 members in Milwaukee come to the race. This year we're going to have a thousand plus," said Ankrum. "In the Milwaukee area, there are 9,000 LIUNA members. They've all played a hand at putting this together."

The LIUNA team is a solid contender.

"Seven, eight, 10 years ago, if you had a bad day, you'd run 10th," Ankrum said. "Now, if you have a bad day, you're in 20th. It's incredibly competitive in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – you've never seen more money in the sport than there is now."

Even if life in the trucks is good, a driver like the 23-year-old Ankrum has aspirations.

"Growing up in southern California, I grew up an hour away from Fontana Speedway," he said. "My heroes growing up were Mark Martin, Jimmie Johnson – California guys – Jeff Gordon, Kevin Harvick.

"They were all California guys, and they were all my heroes, and I want to be racing with them one day."

The NASCAR Truck Series visits the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, Aug. 25. Ankrum will drive the No. 18 for the title sponsor.