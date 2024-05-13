NASCAR’s All-Star Race at renovated North Wilkesboro this week. See full schedule here.

North Wilkesboro is back.

The NASCAR Cup Series is holding its All-Star Race at the revitalized — and now, repaved — track in Wilkes County for the second straight year.

“Last year was very nostalgic, with the old pavement, the old track — and the place was completely packed,” Christopher Bell said. “That was awesome. It’s gonna feel a little bit different now with the repave, and honestly, last year’s notes are going to be completely irrelevant.

“It’s going to basically be a new track for us. Another new track.”

This year’s headlining event at the venue that hosted its first race in 1947 begins at 8 p.m. Sunday. But before that, there will be plenty of action at the famed race track — once again.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs (54) leads the field at the start of the All-Star open at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21, 2023, in North Wilkesboro, N.C.

Where to find tickets for North Wilkesboro

Tickets for NASCAR’s All-Star race week can be purchased on North Wilkesboro Speedway’s website.

A three-day weekend package — for the NASCAR events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday — is available between $229 and $339, according to the website. There’s also a five-day week pass, between $259 and $369, that’ll get you in for the late model races earlier in the week as well.

Single-day tickets are an option as well. They start at $45 on Friday, $70 on Saturday and $145 for Cup race day on Sunday, the website says.

NASCAR fans cheer as drivers cross the start line to begin the All-Star Open race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Getting to North Wilkesboro this week

The North Carolina Department of Transportation and State Highway Patrol recommend fans purchase parking in advance on North Wilkesboro Speedway’s website, then use the Waze app to find recommended routes to the track.

Fans commuting to North Wilkesboro from Interstate 77 North have two suggested routes:

Take Exit 65 for SR 901 at Union Grove, SR 901 North to SR 115 North, SR 115 North to US Hwy 421 East, and then follow NWS parking lot directions.

Or take Exit 73B to US Hwy 421 West, either Exit 276 Red White and Blue Road or Exit 277 Old US 421, then follow NWS parking lot directions.

NASCAR team owner Richard Childress watches the All Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway from atop Victory Lane.

Schedule of this week’s events at North Wilkesboro

Late models will be racing at the 0.625-mile track early this week. Pro Late Models (PLM) will practice at 11 a.m. Tuesday, qualify at 5 p.m. and run the Reverend 100 ZMax Cars Tour at 8:30 p.m. The Late Model Stock Cars (LMSC) are set to practice at 1 p.m. Wednesday, qualify at 5 p.m. and run the Window World 125 ZMax Cars Tour at 8:30 p.m.

Friday:

Truck Series practice is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series cars will hit the track for their practice at 4 p.m.

The new-look qualifying session and pit crew challenge kicks off the All-Star festivities at 5:45 p.m.

Saturday:

Truck Series qualifying begins at 9:35 a.m.

NASCAR’s trucks will run the Wright Brand 250 — featuring stage breaks at Laps 70 and 140 during a 250-lap race — starting at 1:30 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series heat races begin at 7:20 p.m.

Sunday:

Gates and suites open at 1 p.m., and country music artists Warren Zeiders and Tim Dugger are scheduled to take the stage for pre-race concerts.

The All-Star Open — 100 laps — kicks off the big day of on-track action at 5:30 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race, also 100 laps, starts at 8 p.m.