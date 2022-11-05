NASCAR Saturday schedule for Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers will be on track Saturday at Phoenix Raceway as the season winds into its final two days.

Cup and Xfinity qualifying sessions are scheduled Saturday afternoon. Xfinity drivers will qualify at 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC Sports App), and Cup drivers will qualify at 3:35 p.m. ET (USA Network).

The Xfinity champion will be crowned Saturday night. The final race of the Xfinity season is scheduled for a 6 p.m. ET (USA Network) start.

Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain will be racing for the Cup championship in Sunday’s 312-mile race (3 p.m. ET, NBC). The driver who finishes highest among the Championship 4 will win the title.

Phoenix Raceway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weather

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 71 with a 2% chance of rain.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Garage open

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup Series

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

2:30 – 3:20 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBC Sports App)

3:35 – 4:50 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

