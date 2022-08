NASCAR Saturday schedule at Michigan

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be busy Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

Xfinity teams will have practice and qualifying before racing at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Cup teams will have practice and qualifying in preparation for Sunday’s race.

Here is the day’s schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 6

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup Series

7:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

9:05 – 9:35 a.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBC Sports App)

9:35 – 10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBC Sports App)

10:45 – 11:20 a.m. — ARCA practice

11:30 – 11:50 a.m. — ARCA qualifying

12:35 – 1:20 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App)

1:20 – 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (125 laps, 250 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

6:30 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 200 miles; MAVTV/FloRacing, MRN)

