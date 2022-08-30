NASCAR and Riverhead Raceway announce fall race format change in tribute to Eddie Partridge

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Aug. 30, 2022) — NASCAR and Riverhead Raceway today announced the September NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race will now be known as the Eddie Partridge 256 and will feature a format change in tribute to the late Eddie Partridge, the long-time Riverhead Raceway and team owner who passed away last year.

The race length will be 256 laps (the previously announced length was 200 laps) and will feature a live pit stop in full view of the fans, bringing an additional element of excitement to the race. A temporary pit wall will be built in the infield to allow for the format. The six in the race length is in honor of the car number Partridge used as a team owner.

“Track general manager John Ellwood spearheaded this exciting change for the fans,” said Riverhead Raceway co-owner Tom Gatz. “His enthusiasm for the track is unmatched, and we are excited about what this will mean for everyone in attendance in September.”

Partridge was the 2011 and 2017 owner champion in the Whelen Modified Tour, and also won the 2011 driver title with Ron Silk in his car. Shortly before passing away on September 10, 2021, Partridge stood in Victory Lane one final time as Ryan Preece won at Richmond in his car that night.

“Eddie was a larger-than-life figure in the Modified community, and it was a goal of his to bring this format to Riverhead,” said Jimmy Wilson, Senior Director, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. “We know this will be a fitting homage to his legacy and can‘t wait to put on a show he would be proud of.”

But aside from his legendary career as a car owner, during which he was known for giving many in the NASCAR industry their start, Partridge was also the long-time owner of Riverhead Raceway.

“I‘m committed to keeping Eddie‘s memory alive and this will be a tribute to him,” said Ellwood. “We all know how great the Whelen Modified Tour racing is at Riverhead, and Eddie really wanted to add this live pit stop format to give the fans in the stands even more to cheer for.”

Riverhead has hosted two Whelen Modified Tour races thus far this season, with Doug Coby winning the May race and Riverhead Raceway regular Kyle Soper winning in June.

The Eddie Partridge 256 at Riverhead Raceway will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets are available for purchase at the box office, and the race can be seen live on FloRacing. The delayed broadcast of the race will be on USA on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour next races Saturday, Sept. 3, at Oswego Speedway. The race can be seen live on FloRacing at 8:30 p.m. ET and delayed on USA on Friday, Sept. 16 at 12 p.m. ET.