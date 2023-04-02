NASCAR at Richmond spring 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Toyota Owners 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads back East for the first of three consecutive short-track races.

First up, the three-quarter-mile oval at Richmond Raceway before a dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee next weekend and then back to Virginia at Martinsville Speedway in two weeks.

Richmond could be the ideal place for Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. to kick-start their seasons. Neither driver has a win or even a top-five finish this year, but Virginia native Hamlin has four career wins at his hometown track, while New Jersey native Truex has three.

Will the veteran drivers make a statement in the Old Dominion? Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia.

Denny Hamlin, bottom right, leads a pack of cars during the 2022 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.

What time does the Cup race at Richmond start?

The Toyota Owners 400 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET at Richmond Raceway.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Richmond on?

Fox Sports 1 (FS1) is broadcasting the Toyota Owners 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Richmond?

The Toyota Owners 400 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

How many laps is the Cup race at Richmond?

The Toyota Owners 400 is 400 laps around the 0.75-mile track for a total of 300 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 70 laps, Stage 2: 160 laps, Stage 3: 170 laps.

Who won the most recent Cup races at Richmond?

Kevin Harvick scored his second win in two weeks on Aug. 14, 2022 after leading 55 laps, including the final 48, and edging Christopher Bell by 0.441 seconds.

And one year ago on April 3, 2022, Denny Hamlin won for the fourth time at his hometown track, taking the lead from William Byron on lap 396 and holding off Harvick by 0.552 seconds.

What is the lineup for the Toyota Owners 400?

(Car number in parentheses):

1. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

2. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

4. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

5. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

6. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

7. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

8. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

9. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

10. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

11. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

12. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

13. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

14. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

15. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

16. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

17. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

18. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

19. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

20. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

21. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

22. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

23. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet

24. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

25. (16) A.J. Allmendinger

26. (21) Harrison Burton, Chevrolet

27. (3) Austin Dillon, Ford

28. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

29. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

30. (9) Josh Berry, Chevrolet

31. (51) Cody Ware, Ford

32. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

33. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

34. (15) J.J. Yeley, Ford

35. (78) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet

36. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

37. (13) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet

