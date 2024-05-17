NASCAR returns to North Wilkesboro for 2025 All-Star Race

Speedway Motorsports announced Friday that the NASCAR All-Star Race will return to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2025.

It will mark the third consecutive year the marquee exhibition event will run on the hallowed grounds in the North Carolina foothills.

The 2025 event — scheduled for May 18, 2025 — will mark the 41st All-Star Race in NASCAR history with prior hosts being Charlotte Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the All-Star Race and seeks his third victory in the event on Sunday (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) adjacent to his efforts to qualify for the Indianapolis 500.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will also return to North Wilkesboro in 2025 for a Saturday-night showdown prior to Sunday‘s main event.