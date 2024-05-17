NASCAR will return to N. Wilkesboro for 2025 All-Star Race

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — NASCAR can’t get enough of Wilkesboro!

NASCAR announced on Friday that the will hold the 41st NASCAR All-Star Race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18, 2025.

Additionally, the Wright Brand 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race will be held at the historic speedway.

While fans gear up for the 40th NASCAR All-Star Race this weekend in North Wilkesboro, the biggest and brightest can look forward to returning to Wilkes County next year, too.

“The 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race weekend will also feature a new pricing structure. Sunday grandstand tickets will start at just $49, with three-day NASCAR ticket packages starting at $95 and five-day packages – including zMAX CARS Tour action – starting at just $125, providing fans unmatched value at one of NASCAR’s most historic venues,” according to the press release from NASCAR.

Kyle Larson won last year’s race, also featured at Wilkesboro.

Race fans can get tickets to the 2025 All-Star Race, as well as Sunday’s race at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com. Fans at this weekend’s events can also renew their tickets on-site, as well.

