NASCAR results: William Byron wins Throwback race at Darlington ahead of Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott

Goodyear 400 final results

Chastain takes Stage 2 despite late incident

Ross Chastain passed the previously dominant Martin Truex Jr. on lap 151 and held him off on the last lap of the stage despite banging the wall as Truex Jr. attempted to pass him for the stage win. Truex Jr. got the worst of it, though as he spun off turn 4 and fell back to 10th place.

Truex Jr. nearly goes wire-to-wire in Stage 1

Martin Truex Jr. led all but lap 1 in Stage 1 to claim the 57th stage win of his career. After racing side-by-side with Bubba Wallace for the first several laps, Truex claimed the lead and did not look back. Fluid on the track brought out the only caution of the stage on lap 38 with all lead-lap cars pitting on lap 39.

Goodyear 400 starting lineup

Goodyear 400 TV and streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, May 13

10:30-11:20 a.m.: Practice (FS1, MRN, Fox Sports app)

11:20 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Qualifying (FS1, MRN, Fox Sports app)

Sunday, May 14

1:30-3 p.m.: Pre-race show (FS1)

3-6:30 p.m.: Goodyear 400 (FS1, MRN, Fox Sports app)

Goodyear 400 details

Track: Darlington Raceway (1.366-mile egg-shaped oval), Darlington, South Carolina

Length: 293 laps for 400.238 miles

Banking: • 3 degrees on the front straight

• 25 degrees in turns 1-2

• 2 degrees on the back straight

• 23 degrees in turns 3-4

Last year’s winner: Joey Logano

Opened in 1950, the track they’ve dubbed “too tough to tame” is one of the oldest on the circuit and one of its most celebrated. The unique, egg-shaped, 1.366-mile oval features wide, sweeping Turns 1 and 2 but has tighter third and fourth turns in order to preserve the pond that the original owner of the farmland stipulated must stay in place when the speedway was built. On the track famous for multiple racing grooves, drivers enjoy finding what works for them on long runs, and in-race adjustments are crucial.

Top drivers and best bets for the Goodyear 400

Despite never having won at Darlington in 10 career starts, Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson enters the weekend as the favorite at BetMGM. Three Toyotas and two Chevrolets follow as the six entries with 10-to-1 or better odds.

Best odds to win

• Kyle Larson +500

• Denny Hamlin +600

• Martin Truex Jr. +700

• Tyler Reddick +900

• Kyle Busch +1000

• William Byron +1000

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests you can find good mid-tier value in Larson’s teammate Chase Elliott (+1400) and the Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Kevin Harvick (+1400). Elliott has three top-five finishes in 12 starts at Darlington, while Harvick has been a top-10 machine, having finished there 18 times in 30 career starts. If you’re looking for a long shot, Josh Berry, driving the fourth Hendrick Motorsports entry in place of the injured Alex Bowman, enters the weekend at +6600.

Despite not posting a NASCAR Cup Series win at Darlington, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson enters the Goodyear 400 weekend as the betting favorite. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

'Throwback Weekend': Hello … Newman

Mother’s Day weekend at Darlington is always a celebration of NASCAR’s heritage. Some cars will have classic paint schemes, certain branding around the track turns back the clock, and legends of the sport descend on the small South Carolina town to meet fans and sign autographs. This "Throwback Weekend" will also feature a former driver returning to the field.

Ryan Newman, who drove full-time in the Cup Series from 2002 to '21, makes his return to the track in his first of several select events driving for Rick Ware Racing. Newman, 45, has won 51 Cup Series poles and 18 races and was the championship runner-up in 2014.

Goodyear 400 entries list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Brennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Josh Berry (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Goodyear 400 weather forecast

It’s going to be warm with a 51% chance of rain on both days of Cup Series running. The forecast calls for sunny skies during Saturday’s qualifying, and there will be cloud cover for the race Sunday, which could make for a mixed up grid and good racing in Darlington’s multiple grooves.