NASCAR results: William Byron wins Throwback race at Darlington ahead of Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott
NASCAR celebrates its heritage at one of its oldest tracks this weekend
Goodyear 400 final results
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Brennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Chastain takes Stage 2 despite late incident
Ross Chastain passed the previously dominant Martin Truex Jr. on lap 151 and held him off on the last lap of the stage despite banging the wall as Truex Jr. attempted to pass him for the stage win. Truex Jr. got the worst of it, though as he spun off turn 4 and fell back to 10th place.
Truex Jr. nearly goes wire-to-wire in Stage 1
Martin Truex Jr. led all but lap 1 in Stage 1 to claim the 57th stage win of his career. After racing side-by-side with Bubba Wallace for the first several laps, Truex claimed the lead and did not look back. Fluid on the track brought out the only caution of the stage on lap 38 with all lead-lap cars pitting on lap 39.
Goodyear 400 TV and streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday, May 13
10:30-11:20 a.m.: Practice (FS1, MRN, Fox Sports app)
11:20 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Qualifying (FS1, MRN, Fox Sports app)
Sunday, May 14
1:30-3 p.m.: Pre-race show (FS1)
3-6:30 p.m.: Goodyear 400 (FS1, MRN, Fox Sports app)
Goodyear 400 details
Track: Darlington Raceway (1.366-mile egg-shaped oval), Darlington, South Carolina
Length: 293 laps for 400.238 miles
Banking: • 3 degrees on the front straight
• 25 degrees in turns 1-2
• 2 degrees on the back straight
• 23 degrees in turns 3-4
Last year’s winner: Joey Logano
Opened in 1950, the track they’ve dubbed “too tough to tame” is one of the oldest on the circuit and one of its most celebrated. The unique, egg-shaped, 1.366-mile oval features wide, sweeping Turns 1 and 2 but has tighter third and fourth turns in order to preserve the pond that the original owner of the farmland stipulated must stay in place when the speedway was built. On the track famous for multiple racing grooves, drivers enjoy finding what works for them on long runs, and in-race adjustments are crucial.
Top drivers and best bets for the Goodyear 400
Despite never having won at Darlington in 10 career starts, Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson enters the weekend as the favorite at BetMGM. Three Toyotas and two Chevrolets follow as the six entries with 10-to-1 or better odds.
Best odds to win
• Kyle Larson +500
• Denny Hamlin +600
• Martin Truex Jr. +700
• Tyler Reddick +900
• Kyle Busch +1000
• William Byron +1000
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests you can find good mid-tier value in Larson’s teammate Chase Elliott (+1400) and the Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Kevin Harvick (+1400). Elliott has three top-five finishes in 12 starts at Darlington, while Harvick has been a top-10 machine, having finished there 18 times in 30 career starts. If you’re looking for a long shot, Josh Berry, driving the fourth Hendrick Motorsports entry in place of the injured Alex Bowman, enters the weekend at +6600.
'Throwback Weekend': Hello … Newman
Mother’s Day weekend at Darlington is always a celebration of NASCAR’s heritage. Some cars will have classic paint schemes, certain branding around the track turns back the clock, and legends of the sport descend on the small South Carolina town to meet fans and sign autographs. This "Throwback Weekend" will also feature a former driver returning to the field.
Ryan Newman, who drove full-time in the Cup Series from 2002 to '21, makes his return to the track in his first of several select events driving for Rick Ware Racing. Newman, 45, has won 51 Cup Series poles and 18 races and was the championship runner-up in 2014.
Goodyear 400 weather forecast
It’s going to be warm with a 51% chance of rain on both days of Cup Series running. The forecast calls for sunny skies during Saturday’s qualifying, and there will be cloud cover for the race Sunday, which could make for a mixed up grid and good racing in Darlington’s multiple grooves.