NASCAR penalizes four teams for lug-nut infractions, suspends crew chief Beshore post-Charlotte

NASCAR penalized three teams in the Cup Series and one in the Xfinity Series for lug-nut violations after last weekend’s races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

One of those penalties resulted in the suspension of crew chief Ben Beshore for the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team. NASCAR found two lug nuts not safe and secure on Kyle Busch’s Toyota Camry in post-race inspection, so Beshore will miss this weekend’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway and was fined $20,000. Race engineer Seth Chavka, 37, is listed as the crew chief on the team’s roster for Texas, replacing Beshore. Chavka was credited as the crew chief for Erik Jones’ fifth-place finish in the second spring race at Darlington in 2020 — his lone crew chief appearance in the Cup ranks.

The other Cup penalties were for one lug nut not safe and secure, also listed in Sections 10.9.10.4 of the NASCAR Rule Book. Those violations resulted in $10,000 fines for crew chief Chris Gabehart of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team and crew chief Scott Graves of the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing team.

In the Xfinity Series, NASCAR gave a $5,000 fine to crew chief Alex Yontz of the No. 11 Kaulig Racing team for one lug nut not safe and secure.