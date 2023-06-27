NASCAR officials penalize Sheldon Creed for causing crash at Nashville

NASCAR officials penalized Xfinity Series driver Sheldon Creed on Tuesday for causing a crash during last weekend’s race at Nashville Superspeedway.

RELATED: Latest Xfinity Series news | Extended Nashville highlights

Creed — who drives the No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing — was sanctioned under the NASCAR Rule Book’s Section 4.4.B., which deals with the member code of conduct. Specifically, that section includes:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

• “Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race or championship.”

• “Wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.”

Creed was docked 25 points in the Xfinity Series standings, dropping him from seventh to eighth place. He was also fined $25,000 for his actions.

Creed was involved in a crash on the 69th of 196 laps in Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250. His No. 2 Chevy made contact with the No. 18 Toyota of Joe Gibbs Racing driver Sammy Smith through the first and second turns, forcing a yellow flag. Creed continued to finish 17th, but Smith was sidelined and placed 34th.

NASCAR officials explained their decision to penalize Creed in a statement released Tuesday afternoon: “Following Saturday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR reviewed radio communications from the No. 2 team. In NASCAR‘s determination, that communication clearly resulted in the No. 2 car wrecking the No. 18 car on Lap 69, causing the seventh caution of the race.”

Competition officials also issued a penalty to the No. 15 Tricon Garage team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The No. 15 Toyota driven by Tanner Gray to an 11th-place finish was found with one unsecured lug nut after Friday’s race at Nashville. As a result, crew chief Jerame Donley was fined $2,500.