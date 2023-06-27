NASCAR officials penalize Sheldon Creed for causing crash at Nashville

Staff Report
·1 min read
1/1
NASCAR officials penalize Sheldon Creed for causing crash at Nashville

NASCAR officials penalized Xfinity Series driver Sheldon Creed on Tuesday for causing a crash during last weekend’s race at Nashville Superspeedway.

RELATED: Latest Xfinity Series news | Extended Nashville highlights

Creed — who drives the No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing — was sanctioned under the NASCAR Rule Book’s Section 4.4.B., which deals with the member code of conduct. Specifically, that section includes:

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

“Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race or championship.”
“Wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.”

Creed was docked 25 points in the Xfinity Series standings, dropping him from seventh to eighth place. He was also fined $25,000 for his actions.

Creed was involved in a crash on the 69th of 196 laps in Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250. His No. 2 Chevy made contact with the No. 18 Toyota of Joe Gibbs Racing driver Sammy Smith through the first and second turns, forcing a yellow flag. Creed continued to finish 17th, but Smith was sidelined and placed 34th.

NASCAR officials explained their decision to penalize Creed in a statement released Tuesday afternoon: “Following Saturday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR reviewed radio communications from the No. 2 team. In NASCAR‘s determination, that communication clearly resulted in the No. 2 car wrecking the No. 18 car on Lap 69, causing the seventh caution of the race.”

Competition officials also issued a penalty to the No. 15 Tricon Garage team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The No. 15 Toyota driven by Tanner Gray to an 11th-place finish was found with one unsecured lug nut after Friday’s race at Nashville. As a result, crew chief Jerame Donley was fined $2,500.

Recommended Stories