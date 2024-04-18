NASCAR launches Alumni Network to reconnect with former competitors

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR today announced the launch of the NASCAR Alumni Network, a program that will help the sport — and its fans — stay connected with former competitors.

NASCAR Alumni logo

The program is open to past NASCAR competitors with a focus on those who competed in more than 100 races in their careers. Members of the NASCAR Alumni Network will have the chance to engage with current and past industry members through exclusive networking opportunities, including an annual at-track reunion.

Amber Wells, a 25-year NASCAR veteran who manages the NASCAR Hall of Fame for the company, has been named executive director of the NASCAR Alumni Network.

“The relationships built in NASCAR are very special,” Wells said. “We‘ve seen tremendous fellowship in the connections rekindled through the NASCAR Hall of Fame and we want to extend that to all past competitors. Our hope is that this program will not just connect members with us, but also with former teammates and competitors.”

The inaugural NASCAR Alumni Network reunion will be held at Darlington Raceway during the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, May 12. The public appearance schedule of those in attendance will be announced at a later date.

Former drivers, crew chiefs, team owners, team members and other industry competitors are invited to apply to join the NASCAR Alumni Network at www.nascar.com/alumninetwork.

The program launch coincides with “NASCAR Legends Presented by GEICO,” a four-week campaign that centers on telling stories of notable traditions and prominent pieces of NASCAR history. The campaign begins this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway and continues for four weeks, culminating at the NASCAR throwback race weekend at Darlington Raceway May 10-12. Fans can visit www.nascar.com/legends for more information.