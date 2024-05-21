NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Day is here; Class of 2025 set to be named

NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Day will take place on Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina. A select panel will gather and ultimately produce results that will determine the three selectees into the Class of 2025 as well as the Landmark Award winner.

NASCAR will stream the announcement at 5 p.m. ET on NASCAR.com and YouTube. Tune in to find out who will be the next group to have their names permanently enshrined into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2025.

Two honorees will be selected from the 10 names on the Modern Era ballot, and one will be elected from the five nominees on the Pioneer Ballot.

Fan balloting, which closed on Sunday, will count as one vote among those cast by the voting panel. Ryan Blaney, the defending Cup Series champion, will also cast a vote.

Greg Biffle, Randy Dorton and Jack Sprague were revealed last month to be the newest nominees on the Modern Era ballot, and Ray Hendrick and Bob Welborn were announced as the newest names on the Pioneer ballot.

Larry Phillips, a short-track legend and a nominee since 2014, was moved from the Modern Era ballot to the Pioneer Ballot. Safety innovator Dean Sicking joined the list of five nominees for the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

The full list of nominees on the Modern Era ballot includes Greg Biffle, Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, Randy Dorton, Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Ricky Rudd and Jack Sprague.

The full list of nominees on the Pioneer Ballot includes Ray Hendrick, Banjo Matthews, Ralph Moody, Larry Phillips and Bob Welborn.

Those being considered for the Landmark Award includes Alvin Hawkins, Lesa France Kennedy, Les Richter, Dr. Joseph Mattioli and Dr. Dean Sicking.

Find out more about the nominees, and learn who is already in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Learn more about the NASCAR Hall of Fame itself and how to visit.