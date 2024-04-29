NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee: Greg Biffle
NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Greg Biffle has had a storied championship career in NASCAR's national series that included 19 career Cup Series victories.
The U.S.-Mexico bid for the 2027 Women's World Cup was half-hearted. With a FIFA vote approaching, it has now been formally withdrawn, leaving two contenders.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Delleneger, and SI's Pat Forde recap the 2024 NFL Draft, reacted to recent College Football Playoff complaints, reacted to news of Damien Martinez picking Miami, and discussed Dylan Raiola's impressive spring game.
Bill Belichick, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Drew Bledsoe and Randy Moss are all set to participate in “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” on Sunday.
UConn is adding Saint Mary's transfer Aidan Mahaney. The junior guard played the past two seasons with the Gaels, leading them in scoring as a sophomore.
"How do you deal with such a thing?" Ngannou asked in a social media post announcing his son's death.
Jason Kelce is moving behind the desk after ending his 13-year career with the Eagles in March.
The addition of von Oelhoffen further strengthens a Trojans roster that projects to compete for a national championship.
Top high school center Jayden Quaintance has committed to play for Arizona State. He had previously committed to Kentucky before coach John Calipari left for Arkansas.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss MLB changing their uniforms back to how they were last year after complaints from players and fans, as well as recap the weekend action including the Twins’ home run sausage celebration and Shohei Ohtani’s not-so-friendly reception in Toronto.
Race organizers say they'll revoke a Trump fundraiser's suite license if he holds an event for the former president on Sunday at the race.
Scott Pianowski analyzes who's been helping fantasy baseball managers win or causing frustration a month into the season.
CBS is changing up its "The NFL Today" pregame show, bringing in Matt Ryan while moving Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms out.
Zeke is coming home.
Durant and Booker combined for 82 points. But Edwards again proved too much for the Suns to overcome.
Cousins doesn’t have a track record inside the team. Unlike Alex Smith, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, there are no entrenched locker room soldiers behind him.
A shorthanded Bucks roster and red-hot 3-point shooting by the Pacers put Milwaukee on the brink of elimination.
Murray appeared to sustain the injury in Saturday's Game 4 loss to the Lakers.
A summer sausage has suddenly become a good luck item for the Minnesota Twins and their resurgent offense.
A reported MLBPA memo places the blame for the widely panned 2024 uniforms squarely on Nike.
Tank Dell is in "good spirits" after being reportedly being "caught in the crossfire" of the shooting that left 10 injured at a Florida nightclub.