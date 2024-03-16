NASCAR Cup, Truck Saturday schedule at Bristol

NASCAR Cup and Truck Series teams are on track Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Truck teams will practice, qualify and race at the .533-mile track. Cup teams will qualify for Sunday’s race (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

Truck teams have competed 26 times on the Bristol concrete since 1995. Joe Ruttman won the inaugural race. Kyle Busch, who will be in the lineup Saturday, has the most Truck wins at Bristol with five.

NASCAR: Cup Qualifying

Busch is one of three Bristol concrete winners on the entry list. Corey Heim (2023) and Ty Majeski (2022) will both be in the lineup while seeking their first win of the season.

Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday schedule

Weather: Saturday: High of 65 degrees with a chance of morning showers. High of 63 degrees and no chance of rain during Cup qualifying. High of 57 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday, March 16

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. — Truck Series

12 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity