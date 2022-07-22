NASCAR Cup Series weekend schedule: TV, streaming info, odds, picks and what to watch for at Pocono

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to northeastern Pennsylvania and Pocono Raceway for Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400. With three straightaways of varying length and three corners all banked differently, the track’s “Tricky Triangle” moniker is quite fitting. Here’s everything you need to know for the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 weekend:

Weekend schedule and how to watch

Fans in the United States can watch parts of all sessions and the race on the USA network, the USA mobile app (requires a cable or satellite subscription), the NBC Sports app and Peacock platform. Radio coverage is available on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.

(All times ET)

Saturday, July 23

Practice: 2:30 - 3:20 p.m. (USA, MRN, SiriusXM)

Qualifying: 3:20 - 4:30 p.m. (USA, MRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday, July 24

M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400: 3 - 6 p.m. ET (USA, MRN, SiriusXM)

Top drivers and best bets for the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400

Current points leader and 2020 series champion Chase Elliott has the best odds according to BetMGM at +700. Kyle Busch (+750), Denny Hamlin (+800) and Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson (+800) round out those with less than 10-to-one odds. Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain and William Byron all clock in at +1000. Toyotas have won seven of the last nine races at Pocono with Busch (4) and Hamlin (2) combining for six of those victories.

Kyle Busch looks to win back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono and five of the last 10 at the track. (Photo by Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests you could find mid-tier value with Joey Logano (+1600) and Kurt Busch (+2000) while Bubba Wallace (+2800) is a decent long-shot opportunity.

Pocono Speedway layout, what to expect

At 2.5 miles, Pocono is tied with Daytona for the second-longest oval on the calendar – behind Talladega – but due to the flatter corners and asymmetrical configuration the racing tends to resemble that of the mid-length tracks with more field spread and less pack racing.

Cautions are frequent and green-flag runs rarely exceed 30 laps due to tire degradation and incidents related to it.

Weather forecast for the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 weekend

Hot and partially cloudy. Highs are projected to be 88-89 degrees track temperatures will be up, adding to tire wear concerns.