NASCAR Cup Series results: Kyle Busch wins at Gateway from Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano
Enjoy Illinois 300 results
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Corey LaJoie (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
J.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Gray Gaulding (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Carson Hocevar (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying results
Enjoy Illinois 300 TV/streaming/radio schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday
10-10:45 a.m.: Practice (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)
10:45 a.m.-Noon: Qualifying (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)
Sunday
2-3:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (FS1, Fox Sports app)
3:30-7 p.m.: Enjoy Illinois 300 (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)
Chase Elliott suspended for Gateway
NASCAR’s most popular driver will not be at Gateway this weekend while he serves a one-race suspension. Elliott was suspended for a retaliatory on-track move against Denny Hamlin last week at Charlotte. Midway through the Coca-Cola 600, Hamlin squeezed Elliott coming off Turn 4, and Elliott turned into Hamlin’s right-rear quarter panel, taking both out of the race.
Corey Lajoie will drive Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet this weekend. Elliott missed six races previously in the season due to injuries suffered in a snowboarding accident.
Enjoy Illinois 300 details
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (1 ¼-mile asymmetrical oval) in Madison, Illinois
Length: 240 laps for 300 miles
Banking: 11 degrees in Turns 1-2, nine degrees in Turns 3-4.
Last year’s winner: Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford
Top drivers and best bets for the Enjoy Illinois 300
For the second straight weekend, Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson and William Byron enter the weekend as the top two favorites, according to BetMGM, as the HMS stable has been absolutely dominant on non-superspeedways.
Best odds to win
• Kyle Larson +500
• William Byron +700
• Ryan Blaney +1000
• Kyle Busch +1000
• Denny Hamlin +1000
Byron has won three of the six races on intermediate tracks (between 1 and 1 ½ miles) this season and has combined with Larson to lead 1,270 of the 3,943 total laps run this season. Blaney and Busch both finished in the top 5 in this race last year in the first Cup Series race there, while Hamlin won at Kansas earlier this year, which has a similar profile to Gateway.
We wrote earlier in the week on some other bets worth consideration this weekend: you can find good mid-tier value in Ty Gibbs (+3000) and Brad Keselowski (+3500) who both have wins in feeder series races at Gateway.
Weather forecast for the Enjoy Illinois 300
Summer is officially still a few weeks away, but in metropolitan St. Louis, it’s already in full swing. It is forecast to be hot and dry with temperatures in the low 90s. That should lead to rapid tire wear and multiple crew chief and race strategist headaches.