NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Nashville Superspeedway for a third straight year to run the Ally 400.

The first two Cup races at the track were won by Hendrick Motorsports drivers, with Kyle Larson dominating in 2021 and Chase Elliott racing to the win in 2022.

This will be the final race for Kevin Harvick at Nashville Superspeedway as a full-time driver, as he will retire at the end of the season.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville schedule

Green Flag Time: 6 p.m. CT Sunday, June 25

Track: Nashville Superspeedway (1.33 mile oval) in Gladeville, Tennessee

Qualifying: 12 p.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on USA Network)

Length: 300 laps, 399 miles

Stages: 90 laps, 95 laps, 115 laps

TV coverage: NBC

Radio: PRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Ally 400 entry list

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Brennan Poole, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

JJ Yeley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Josh Bilicki, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

