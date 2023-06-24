NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race

Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Nashville Superspeedway for a third straight year to run the Ally 400.

The first two Cup races at the track were won by Hendrick Motorsports drivers, with Kyle Larson dominating in 2021 and Chase Elliott racing to the win in 2022.

This will be the final race for Kevin Harvick at Nashville Superspeedway as a full-time driver, as he will retire at the end of the season.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville schedule

Green Flag Time: 6 p.m. CT Sunday, June 25

Track: Nashville Superspeedway (1.33 mile oval) in Gladeville, Tennessee

Qualifying: 12 p.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on USA Network)

Length: 300 laps, 399 miles

Stages: 90 laps, 95 laps, 115 laps

TV coverage: NBC

Radio: PRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

PLAYOFF OUTLOOK: Kyle Busch, William Byron, Martin Truex surge as NASCAR Cup draws closer to playoffs

MIKE ORGAN: I took my wife's Camaro for a joy ride at Nashville Superspeedway and this is what happened

Ally 400 entry list

  • Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  • Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

  • Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  • Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  • Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  • Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  • Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  • Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  • Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  • Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  • Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  • Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

  • Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  • Brennan Poole, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

  • AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  • Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  • Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  • Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  • Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  • Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

  • Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

  • William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  • Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  • Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  • Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  • Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  • Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  • Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  • Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  • Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  • JJ Yeley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

  • Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  • Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  • Josh Bilicki, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

  • Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

