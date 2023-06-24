NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Nashville Superspeedway for a third straight year to run the Ally 400.
The first two Cup races at the track were won by Hendrick Motorsports drivers, with Kyle Larson dominating in 2021 and Chase Elliott racing to the win in 2022.
This will be the final race for Kevin Harvick at Nashville Superspeedway as a full-time driver, as he will retire at the end of the season.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville schedule
Green Flag Time: 6 p.m. CT Sunday, June 25
Track: Nashville Superspeedway (1.33 mile oval) in Gladeville, Tennessee
Qualifying: 12 p.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on USA Network)
Length: 300 laps, 399 miles
Stages: 90 laps, 95 laps, 115 laps
TV coverage: NBC
Radio: PRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)
Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Ally 400 entry list
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Brennan Poole, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
JJ Yeley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Josh Bilicki, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Nashville: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's Cup Series race