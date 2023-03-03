NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas: Entries, best bets, qualifying results and live coverage of the Pennzoil 400

Yahoo Sports Staff
·3 min read

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Las Vegas this weekend, continuing the annual southwest swing. It will be the first intermediate track length race of the season, following the speedway races at Daytona and Fontana.

Here’s what to know ahead of the Pennzoil 400:

Pennzoil 400 broadcast schedule

All times ET

Saturday, March 4
1:35-3:30 p.m.: Practice and qualifying (FS2 until 2 p.m., FS1 from 2 p.m.)

Sunday, March 5
3:30-6:30 p.m.: Pennzoil 400

Pennzoil 400 details

Venue: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile tri-oval with 20-degree banked turns)
Length: 267 laps for 400.5 miles
Last year's winner: Alex Bowman

Top drivers and best bets for the Pennzoil 400

The field features eight previous winners including four multiple-time winners (Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr.). Parity reigns at Las Vegas where no one has won consecutive races since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 and each of the last three races were won by the three engine manufacturers. Las Vegas native – and last week’s winner at Auto Club SpeedwayKyle Busch is the favorite over at BetMGM with 6.5-to-1 odds.

Best odds to win

  • Kyle Busch +650

  • Kyle Larson +800

  • Ross Chastain +900

  • Joey Logano +900

  • Ryan Blaney +1100

  • Chase Elliott +1200

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in Truex Jr. (+1200) and Tyler Reddick (+2000) and also notes Brad Keselowski (+4100) has good longshot value as he has won three times in the desert.

Oct 15, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Three-time Las Vegas winner Brad Keselowski is a longshot to win Sunday with 41-to-1 odds. (Phot by Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Pennzoil 400 entries list

  1. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  2. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

  3. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  4. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  5. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  6. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

  7. Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  8. Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  9. Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  10. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  11. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  12. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

  13. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  14. J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  15. A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  16. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

  17. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  18. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  19. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  20. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

  21. Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

  22. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  23. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  24. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  25. Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  26. Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  27. Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  28. Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  29. Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

  30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  31. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  32. Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  33. Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  34. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  35. B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

  36. Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the Pennzoil 400

The forecast calls for nearly perfect racing conditions on Saturday and Sunday with partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid-60s and no chance of rain.

Recommended Stories