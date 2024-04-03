NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2024: Traffic plan, street closures released

CHICAGO - The City of Chicago and NASCAR officials released the traffic plan for the 2024 Chicago Street Race returning July 6 and 7,

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) says the course setup and breakdown has been reduced by six days, in comparison to last year.

The updated traffic plan provides an outline for street closures, parking restrictions, and pedestrian routes in and around Grant Park.

"Now in its second year, the City of Chicago has been working with NASCAR in the planning and execution of the 2024 race to minimize disruptions to residents and visitors," said Jose Tirado, Executive Director of the OEMC. "Safety is our top priority, and OEMC will help monitor all race activity leading up to the event, through the race weekend, and following the event to help coordinate city resources."

As the course and viewing structures are assembled and disassembled, City of Chicago and NASCAR officials are working to minimize impacts of street closures, parking restrictions, reroutes, and traffic. All businesses and residences will remain accessible during course setup, race weekend and the breakdown.

Pre-race activity in Grant Park

Monday, June 10: Ida B. Wells Dr. will close from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. starting at 12:01 a.m. to allow for construction of the main viewing areas; and limited parking restrictions will be put in place along southbound Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr.

Wednesday, June 19 to Thursday, June 20: Temporary road closure from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on northbound Michigan Ave. from Congress Circle to Jackson Dr.to allow for a pedestrian walkway to be installed while viewing structures are being assembled.

Wednesday, June 26 – Beginning at 8 p.m.: Northbound traffic lane closure on Congress Circle.

Thursday, June 27 – Beginning at 7 p.m. Curb lane closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd.

Significant Street Closures

Thursday, June 27 – Beginning at 7 p.m. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr.

Friday, June 28 – Beginning at 8 a.m. Closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. (intersection will remain open).

Friday, June 28 – Beginning at 7 p.m. Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Saturday, June 29 - Beginning at 7 p.m. Southbound lane closure on Columbus Dr. from Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd.

Monday, July 1 – Beginning at 1 a.m. Closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Monday, July 1 – Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Reopening at 6 a.m. on July 2.

Tuesday, July 2 – Beginning at 6 a.m. Closure of Congress Circle and entrances at Michigan Ave., Van Buren St. and Harrison St.

Thursday, July 4 – Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr.

Friday, July 5 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Closure of northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr. Closure of the northbound lane of Indiana Ave. at 13th St. Closure on Monroe St. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

NASCAR Street Race Weekend Closures

Saturday, July 6 & Sunday, July 7

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to McFetridge Dr.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Randolph St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Jackson Dr. to 8th St.

Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

Roosevelt Rd. from DuSable Lake Shore Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Congress Circle from Harrison St. to Van Buren St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to 13th St.

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Garvey Ct.: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Monday, July 8: Select streets will begin reopening following the conclusion of the event. All street closures are expected to remain in effect as demobilization of the track wall, fence, and viewing structures takes place.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will begin reopening Monday, July 8 at 6 a.m., with all NASCAR-related demobilization activity expected to conclude by the end of the day on July 18.

Sidewalks will remain open throughout the set-up and tear-down June 10 through July 18.

The Chicago Park District will keep more than half of the park open to the public during the event, including set-up and tear-down. Access to popular park features like Buckingham Fountain, Butler Field, and Lower Hutchinson Field will remain accessible to the public with minimal restrictions that equate to less than one-fifth of event operation days.

NASCAR will host free festival activities associated with the Chicago Street Race in Butler Field so the public can join the race week festivities. Maggie Daley Park, Cancer Survivor’s Garden, and the Museum Campus will remain open and accessible throughout the event.

Motorists in the areas around Grant Park and the Loop during the week leading up to and during race weekend should be prepared for heavy traffic and possible reroutes. There will be some street closures to ensure public safety. Traffic Control Aides (TCAs) will be on site to direct flow and impacts from heavy traffic.