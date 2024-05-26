NASCAR at Charlotte spring 2024: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR concludes the most exciting day in motor sports when the series’ longest race takes center stage under the lights at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Coca-Cola 600 follows Formula One’s famous Monaco Grand Prix and IndyCar’s legendary Indianapolis 500 on a jam-packed Sunday that will have auto racing fans glued to their TVs – if they aren’t lucky enough to be there in person.

First held in 1960 as the World 600, NASCAR’s annual endurance race tests drivers’ stamina and teams’ strategy calls over the course of 600 miles. This year’s edition is even more intriguing and will require even more stamina from one specific driver.

Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, will become just the fifth driver to attempt the prestigious Indianapolis-Charlotte double: racing in the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Larson is also just one of two drivers this century to win the Coca-Cola 600 and then go on to win NASCAR’s Cup championship in the same year. The other is defending race winner and reigning series champion Ryan Blaney.

Who will win this year’s race, and will that give them a leg up in the championship chase? Here is all the information you need to get ready for the Coca-Cola 600:

William Byron (24) and Ryan Blaney (12) lead the field past the start/finish line during a restart in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2023.

What time does the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 start?

The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

What TV channel is the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 on?

Fox is broadcasting the race and has a pre-race show beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. Fox Sports 1 (FS1) has an earlier pre-race show beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600?

The race can be live streamed on the Fox Sports website and on the Fox Sports app.

How many laps is the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600?

NASCAR's longest race is 400 laps around the 1.5-mile track for a total of 600 miles. The race will feature four segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 100 laps; Stage 2: 100 laps; Stage 3: 100 laps; Stage 4: 100 laps.

How will Kyle Larson get from Indianapolis to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600?

As soon as Larson's day is done in the Indy 500 – pending any possible weather delays – the Hendrick Motorsports driver will immediately board a helicopter at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and then get on a plane where he will fly to Charlotte. Another helicopter will take Larson to Concord, North Carolina, for the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Who won the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 last year?

Ryan Blaney led 163 of 400 laps, including the final 26, in a race postponed from Sunday night to Monday. Blaney held off William Byron by 0.663 seconds on May 29, 2023 for his first victory in NASCAR's longest race.

What is the lineup for the Coca-Cola 600?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

2. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

3. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

4. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

5. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

6. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

7. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

8. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

9. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

10. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

11. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

12. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

13. (4) Josh Berry, Ford

14. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

15. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

16. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

17. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

18. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

19. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford

20. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

21. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

22. (51) Justin Haley, Ford

23. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

24. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

25. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet

26. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota

27. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

28. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

29. (84) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota

30. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

31. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

32. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

33. (15) Kaz Grala, Ford

34. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota

35. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

36. (16) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet

37. (66) BJ McLeod, Ford

38. (50) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

39. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

40. (44) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Coca-Cola 600 start time, TV, live stream, lineup