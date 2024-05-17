Narratives and novices - Rodgers' most memorable quotes

Brendan Rodgers has never been shy of a headline-grabbing quote.

On his very first day back in Glasgow for his second spell in charge of Celtic, eyebrows were raised as he boldly declared he would remain at the club for the duration of his three-year contract "unless I get emptied before that".

A solid start for the press pack to get their teeth stuck into. And it didn't stop there.

Their title triumph has been far from a canter at times, something the Northern Irishman has admitted on several occasions.

After a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie in Ferburary, Rodgers called for calm amid the "crisis mode" he deemed to be unfolding within the Celtic support.

The manager was defiant after claiming there was a "story being written" about his group of players, going on to stay they will "write their own story".

His side have now done that, but it didn't come without bumps in the road.

The 51-year-old issued an "apology to the support" after losing at home to Hearts and said he'd "never been so angry in his career" when Celtic trailed St Johnstone at the break in December.

Before last weekend's Old Firm derby, things became a bit spiky between the two managers after Rodgers said Celtic would "have a bit of fun" against their rivals.

Philippe Clement interpreted the statement as disrespectful, which his counterpart insisted was a viewpoint "totally without merit".

And even after that pivotal derby win, Rodgers revisited comments made earlier in the season by former Celtic striker Chris Sutton, who suggested the manager was "going through the motions".

Hitting back, the Celtic boss said in his return to Scotland he's been treated like a "novice".

He's been confident right from the start in his own abilities. Addressing his doubters outside of the ground all the way back in June, he said "see you here in May".

That statement could have backfired spectacularly, but it has now come to fruition. Rodgers will once again wave to the masses with the league title in the other hand.