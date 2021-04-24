  • Oops!
'Nacho man' fan who fell chasing home run ball gets chips, pizza, ball from Reds pitcher, wife

Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
·2 min read
"Nacho Man" got his baseball — chips.

The man who consoled a young Cincinnati Reds fan at Great American Ball Park after losing his nachos and failing to come up with Eugenio Suárez's sixth-inning home run ball Thursday afternoon was embraced by many Twitter users who watched the video.

One of them — the wife of Reds relief pitcher Lucas Sims — offered him a ball for his valiant though likely painful effort.

"Oh goodness, *nacho man* if you see this - DM me and @LSims_ will get your son a ball," Dani Sims wrote Twitter, which was retweeted by the Reds' official account.

Sims later tweeted an update saying they had found Nacho Man.

From Lucas Sims:

Aaaaand some Tostitos, of course, were on their way for Richie Jones, who has embraced his nickname — and couldn't be a better sport about all of it:

Several media outlets poked fun at the so-called "nacho man" in sharing the video. But with any luck, something better than the Reds' 14-11 loss in 10 innings will come from the man's pursuit of the ball and attempt to make the young fan's day.

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (7) celebrates a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Last week, a fan at a Los Angeles Dodgers game was splattered with nacho cheese as he caught Dodgers infielder and former Reds minor-leaguer Justin Turner's home run.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Nacho man fan who fell chasing homer gets chips, ball from Reds' Sims

