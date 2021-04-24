'Nacho man' fan who fell chasing home run ball gets chips, pizza, ball from Reds pitcher, wife

"Nacho Man" got his baseball — chips.

The man who consoled a young Cincinnati Reds fan at Great American Ball Park after losing his nachos and failing to come up with Eugenio Suárez's sixth-inning home run ball Thursday afternoon was embraced by many Twitter users who watched the video.

One of them — the wife of Reds relief pitcher Lucas Sims — offered him a ball for his valiant though likely painful effort.

"Oh goodness, *nacho man* if you see this - DM me and @LSims_ will get your son a ball," Dani Sims wrote Twitter, which was retweeted by the Reds' official account.

Oh goodness, *nacho man* if you see this - DM me and @LSims_ will get your son a ball. 🤣 https://t.co/27ZbCXgoZD — Dani Sims (@danisims_) April 22, 2021

Sims later tweeted an update saying they had found Nacho Man.

Update: Thank you all for the help! We found said *nacho man* and we are going to send his son an autographed baseball, AND @Donatos is going to hook them up with some free pizza for the lost nachos. — Dani Sims (@danisims_) April 22, 2021

From Lucas Sims:

We’ll get you taken care of Nacho Man! @rjonesy37 https://t.co/DhOGUiX5lI — Lucas Sims (@LSims_) April 23, 2021

Aaaaand some Tostitos, of course, were on their way for Richie Jones, who has embraced his nickname — and couldn't be a better sport about all of it:

Thanks @Tostitos for the love. I am the #NachoNachoMan as the nickname has stuck all day!! Go Redlegs! — Richie Jones (@rjonesy37) April 23, 2021

Gotta have fun in the moment!! — Richie Jones (@rjonesy37) April 22, 2021

Several media outlets poked fun at the so-called "nacho man" in sharing the video. But with any luck, something better than the Reds' 14-11 loss in 10 innings will come from the man's pursuit of the ball and attempt to make the young fan's day.

Last week, a fan at a Los Angeles Dodgers game was splattered with nacho cheese as he caught Dodgers infielder and former Reds minor-leaguer Justin Turner's home run.

