'Nacho man' fan who fell chasing home run ball gets chips, pizza, ball from Reds pitcher, wife
"Nacho Man" got his baseball — chips.
The man who consoled a young Cincinnati Reds fan at Great American Ball Park after losing his nachos and failing to come up with Eugenio Suárez's sixth-inning home run ball Thursday afternoon was embraced by many Twitter users who watched the video.
One of them — the wife of Reds relief pitcher Lucas Sims — offered him a ball for his valiant though likely painful effort.
"Oh goodness, *nacho man* if you see this - DM me and @LSims_ will get your son a ball," Dani Sims wrote Twitter, which was retweeted by the Reds' official account.
Oh goodness, *nacho man* if you see this - DM me and @LSims_ will get your son a ball. 🤣 https://t.co/27ZbCXgoZD
— Dani Sims (@danisims_) April 22, 2021
Sims later tweeted an update saying they had found Nacho Man.
Update: Thank you all for the help! We found said *nacho man* and we are going to send his son an autographed baseball, AND @Donatos is going to hook them up with some free pizza for the lost nachos.
— Dani Sims (@danisims_) April 22, 2021
From Lucas Sims:
We’ll get you taken care of Nacho Man! @rjonesy37 https://t.co/DhOGUiX5lI
— Lucas Sims (@LSims_) April 23, 2021
Aaaaand some Tostitos, of course, were on their way for Richie Jones, who has embraced his nickname — and couldn't be a better sport about all of it:
Thanks @Tostitos for the love. I am the #NachoNachoMan as the nickname has stuck all day!! Go Redlegs!
— Richie Jones (@rjonesy37) April 23, 2021
Gotta have fun in the moment!!
— Richie Jones (@rjonesy37) April 22, 2021
Several media outlets poked fun at the so-called "nacho man" in sharing the video. But with any luck, something better than the Reds' 14-11 loss in 10 innings will come from the man's pursuit of the ball and attempt to make the young fan's day.
Last week, a fan at a Los Angeles Dodgers game was splattered with nacho cheese as he caught Dodgers infielder and former Reds minor-leaguer Justin Turner's home run.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Nacho man fan who fell chasing homer gets chips, ball from Reds' Sims