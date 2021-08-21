Myatt Snider gets loose, starts pileup at Michigan
Myatt Snider gets loose, starting a multi-car pileup at Michigan International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Standing in front of an enthusiastic Michigan International Speedway grandstands after his victory burnout, Kaulig Racing‘s AJ Allmendinger paused and took in the cheering crowd — on its feet and chanting his name: “AJ! AJ! AJ!” It was the second time in the past week Allmendinger earned a trip to Victory Lane. On Saturday, he […]
Everything you need to know for Sunday's Cup race at Michigan, including start time, weather forecast, lineup and broadcast info.
As the 40-foot cabin cruiser lurched for 12 hours on the Pacific on its dead-of-night journey to California from Tijuana, a Mexican migrant named Eberardo tried to keep the panicked passengers' spirits up. "Think of God and what you most love: a child, your mother," Eberardo, 36, who was trying to get back to his family in the Midwest after being deported to Mexico, remembers saying. "We are going to make it," Eberardo told the 31 other passengers, all but one of them Mexican migrants like him who had paid a smuggler for the risky journey on that day in early May.
Defaced and vandalized posters of women across Kabul highlight concerns by Afghan women that the new Taliban regime will mimic the old one.
Lydia Ko pulled off some spectacular shots on Friday at Carnoustie, including one doozie out of the bunker from her knees at the par-4 ninth.
NASCAR Xfinity Michigan results and points standings: AJ Allmendinger overcame three overtime restarts to win at Michigan International Speedway.
Pacquiao is considered one of the all-time greats in boxing and the Filipino legend takes on a hungry Yordenis Ugas in a WBA super welterweight title bout
The legendary Filipino faces the Cuban for the WBA welterweight world title after Errol Spence Jr’s eye injury
He is set to partner with NASCAR driver Jesse Iwuji, according to an NBC Sports report.
Justin Fields got absolutely hammered high. Watch the illegal hit, but hide the women and children.
Judges had it 116-112 twice and 115-113 for Ugas, who is now 27-5 and was a 4-1 underdog.
Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: Boxing Junkie will provide live round-by-round analysis and results on Saturday night.
It took decades for a runner to officially beat 10 seconds. Now, it's the norm.
Peyton Manning knew what he was up against when he came to Winged Foot this week.
In her highly anticipated return from a marijuana suspension, Richardson provided more fireworks in her post-race interview than during the race itself.
The impressive digs come with a special perk.
The world's top-ranked golfer leads the field at The Northern Trust by one headed into the weekend.
AJ Allmendinger wins a wild NASCAR Xfinity Series race that saw a triple-overtime finish at Michigan International Speedway.