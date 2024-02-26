S’Mya Nichols’ special freshman year with Kansas women’s basketball adds another chapter

LAWRENCE — S’Mya Nichols came into the game Sunday with evidence of how effective she can be.

Nichols, a freshman guard for Kansas women’s basketball, checked in as a starter against No. 9 Kansas State as the Jayhawks’ leading scorer. On top of that, she was her team’s leader in assists and steals. While the weight of expectations can be too much for some, it’s clear that hasn’t been the case this season for her.

But Nichols’ performance Sunday came amid an environment she hasn’t experienced before at Kansas. This was a rivalry game, at home against a top-10 opponent in Big 12 Conference play, that would mean so much for the Jayhawks’ NCAA tournament hopes. And by game’s end, she’d collected a team-best 22 points in a 58-55 win.

“When you have a freshman with all the kind of hype around it, it’s a lot of pressure and I think that can get to especially freshmen sometimes,” Kansas super-senior guard Holly Kersgieter said. “And I would say even three, four games in, we knew what type of player (Nichols) was and how she was going to perform. And just — not even that, but just the trust we have in her, too, is a big responsibility. And obviously she’s done more than great with it, so games like today it’s — we don’t even worry her. She’s going to go out there and do what she does.”

Nichols, one of the top prospects in her recruiting class, has only failed to reach double figures scoring four times in 27 appearances for Kansas (16-11, 9-7 in Big 12) this season. She’s been one of the most effective shot-makers the Jayhawks have had, and by far their most prolific talent from the free-throw line. On Sunday, against Kansas State, she shot 8-for-16 from the field, 1-for-3 from behind the arc and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.

In the fourth quarter alone, against the Wildcats, Nichols hit two free throws that brought Kansas’ deficit down to 45-44. When the Jayhawks trailed 51-47, she assisted super-senior center Taiyanna Jackson on a bucket and then scored herself to tie it up at 51-51. Later on, with Kansas leading 53-52, she scored again to put her side up 55-52 as it held on for a victory.

Kansas State (23-5, 12-4 in Big 12) coach Jeff Mittie praised Nichols’ mid-range capability postgame. For a freshman to make those kind of shots, he said, shows a lot of poise and presence. Nichols’ improved play from the Jayhawks’ loss against the Wildcats earlier this season wasn’t the only reason for a different result, but it was a pivotal factor.

“I’ve said that about her all year long, we knew exactly what we were getting from her as a player, in terms of her skill level and her versatility,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said. “But until you start working with a player, the poise and composure and that side of it — I think she is far beyond her years of experience.”

Nichols will continue to have more opportunities to prove herself. In the regular season alone, she’ll still have another Big 12 road game against UCF. With the regular season finale, will come a chance at home to upset No. 25 Oklahoma.

After that comes the Big 12 tournament and, Kansas hopes, the NCAA tournament. Pressure will only mount with those appearances. And as Nichols navigates it all, she’ll have the teammates around her who’ve mattered so much to her success so far.

“I’m allowed to play bad, I’m allowed to make mistakes, and they are definitely forgiving and accepting of me,” Nichols said. “And I feel like their opinions of me are the only ones that should matter.”

Kansas freshman guard S'Mya Nichols (12) shoots for three Sunday against Kansas State in the first half of the Sunflower Showdown inside Allen Fieldhouse.

