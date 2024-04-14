Multi-car crash collects Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman at Texas

Multiple cars were involved in a crash at Lap 101 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Christopher Bell spun from the 10th position during the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (FS1, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) while exiting Turn 4. Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota careened rear-end first into the outside SAFER barrier, imposing significant damage to this spring’s Phoenix Raceway winner.

Alex Bowman spun further back in an attempt to avoid, spinning toward the entry to pit road. His No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was struck by John Hunter Nemechek in the left-front corner, sending both cars farther sideways.

Bowman’s team attempted to fix the No. 48 car but ran out of the allotted time on the damaged vehicle policy, resulting in a DNF for Bowman, his first of 2024. Nemechek and Bell were able to continue despite their damage.

This story will be updated.